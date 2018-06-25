Microsoft adds built-in ad blocking to Edge for Android and iOS

Microsoft is continuing to add new features to its Edge browser apps for Android and iOS.

Last week, Microsoft began rolling out a new Edge beta that added built-in ad blocking support., as noted by MSPU. On June 25, Microsoft began rolling out built-in ad-blocking support for Edge on iOS, too, as The Verge reported.. The engine powering the feature on both platforms is is AdBlock Plus.

Microsoft released Edge for iOS and Android preview apps last fall. Since then, the company has continued to roll out new Edge features on both platforms at a regular pace. Last week, Microsoft rolled out a Bing-based visual search capability (similar to Google Lens) which will be coming to Edge for Android and iOS.

By making Edge apps available on non-Windows operating systems, Microsoft is hoping to do more than give Windows 10 users who use Edge a more convenient way to sync their bookmarks, tabs, etc., across devices.

Microsoft also is doing this to improve its "Continue on PC" campaign that it's been touting for Windows 10. With "Continue on PC," users will be able to share a web site, app, photo, and other information from their phones to their Windows 10 PCs in a faster and more seamless way. Microsoft is looking to Continue on PC to help keep Windows PCs relevant in a world where more and more computing is done on mobile devices.

Instead of using the underlying Microsoft EdgeHTML rendering engine, the iOS Edge app uses Webkit like Apple does, and the Android Edge app uses the Chromium Blink engine.