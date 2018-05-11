Microsoft APAC June 2018 Events

We've made it through the first quarter of 2018 but the business technology conference schedule hasn't let up.
Here's a list of the latest events and technology conferences from around the Asia Pacific region for the remainder of 2018.
Make sure you bookmark this page and check back in periodically during the calendar year to see the latest updates, date changes and finalised details.
6 June:Modern Workplace (Microsoft 365) Discovery Day- Overview Session - New Zealand
7 June: Modern Workplace (Microsoft 365) Discovery Day- Technical Session - New Zealand
12 June: Azure Discovery Day - Wellington, NZ
13 June: Azure Discovery Day - Auckland, NZ
13 June: Azure Discovery Day - Singapore
21 June: Azure Discovery Day - Korea
22 June: Azure Discovery Day - Philippines
