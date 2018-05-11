FUTURE OF WORK | A ZDNet Multiplexer Blog What's this?

Microsoft APAC May 2018 Events

Find out the latest May 2018 Microsoft events and technology conferences for the Asia Pacific region.

By for Future of Work | | Topic: Future of Work

We've made it through the first quarter of 2018 but the business technology conference schedule hasn't let up.

Here's a list of the latest events and technology conferences from around the Asia Pacific region for the remainder of 2018.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back in periodically during the calendar year to see the latest updates, date changes and finalised details.

May

15 May: Microsoft Data and Artificial Intelligence Day - Singapore

15 May: Azure Discovery Day - Wellington, NZ

23 May: Dashboard in a Day - Singapore

24 May: Azure Summit - Vietnam

24 May: Azure Discovery Day - Korea

25 May: Azure Summit - Thailand

25 May: Azure Discovery Day - Philippines

Related Topics:

Productivity Smart Office Collaboration SMBs
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All