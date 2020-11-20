Microsoft Black Friday deals: Surface Duo, Pro 7, Book 3

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

Compared to competitors like Dell and HP, Microsoft's Black Friday "sneak peak" is modest in scope, showing only a few deals that can become available as early as Nov. 16 (with all offers available starting on Nov. 26 at 12am ET). But as the maker of the Surface line of tablets and laptops, Microsoft does provide a handful of deals on those PCs, plus a couple of additional discounts on devices from its hardware partners.

Asus TUF FX505DT-WB72 gaming laptop for $599.99 $200 off MSI US While Microsoft hopes to sell plenty of its new Xbox Series X console this holiday shopping season, it continues to support PC gaming on Windows computers in a big way. Hence this deal on an Asus gaming laptop that knocks $200 off starting on November 25. The TUF FX505DT-WB72 is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 R7-3750H quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch full HD display, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card to provide gaming power. View Now at Microsoft

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Office Bundle for $549.99 $100 off MSI US This offer on the Galaxy Tab S7 starts on Nov. 19 but is frankly a little confusing based on the "bundle" label. That's because nothing is actually bundled with this 11-inch Android tablet; instead, the accessories you might bundle with your purchase are discounted. At a minimum, you will save $100 off the S7 itself, one of the first tablets to support 5G wireless connectivity. Microsoft then offers a 50% sale (down to $49.99) and three extra months on a year of its Microsoft 365 Family subscription as well as $50 off Samsung's Book Cover Keyboard and 15% off options like Bose headphones. View Now at Microsoft

