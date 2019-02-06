Microsoft Build 2019: It's back in Seattle from May 6 to 8

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has gone public with the dates for its annual Build developers conference. This year, Build 2019 will be in Seattle again, from Monday May 6 to Wednesday May 8.



The conference will be held, like last year, at the Washington State Convention Center in downtown Seattle. Registration for it will open February 27.

And like last year, Build is overlapping in part with Google I/O, Google's developer conference, which is slated for May 7 to 9.



Build is Microsoft's premiere event for developers. There's no session list available yet; Microsoft usually releases that closer to the start of the conference. (The FAQ on the Build site says the agenda will be posted in late February 2019.)



Microsoft is likely to use this year's build to talk about what's going on with artificial intelligence, Azure and Microsoft 365 as they pertain to developers. I'll be curious how much Microsoft talks about bringing Win32 applications to its Universal Windows Platform at the event. I also wonder how much Microsoft will disclose (if anything) at Build 2019 about what's happening with the Windows Core Operating System (WCOS) at the heart of its Windows 10-based devices. Maybe we'll even get to hear about Windows 10 'Lite,' Microsoft's ChromeOS competitor, at the event. (A gal can dream, at least....)