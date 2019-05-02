Microsoft Build 2019: What to expect

Microsoft Azure: What is it and what can it do for you Second only to AWS among cloud providers, Microsoft Azure is an ever-expanding set of cloud-based computing services available to businesses, developers, government agencies, and anyone who wants to build an app or run an enterprise without having to manage hardware.

Microsoft is kicking off its Build 2019 developer conference and rest assured there will be a heavy dose of cloud, artificial intelligence and Internet of things and a few big picture keynotes that will be more aspiration than reality.

Build is touted as a developer event and it is to some degree. But Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also uses the conference to outline a bit of vision. Microsoft's big vision today revolves around cloud and Office 365, which is a part of the software buffet known as Microsoft 365.

There shouldn't be a ton of surprises at Build given Microsoft just reported strong earnings, commercial cloud momentum and hybrid cloud strength. Here's a look at a few things you can expect at Build 2019.

Cloud

Microsoft Azure has been the lead dog for recent conferences from the software giant and Build 2019 won't be much different.

The argument from Microsoft is that Azure can be an artificial intelligence and Internet of things engine. These tools can be the building blocks for new productivity experiences.

Of course, developers have a lot of options for AI and IoT--it's not like AWS and Google are ignoring those technologies. So look for Microsoft to go all visionary to some degree in its core productivity market.

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan summed up the consensus view on Wall Street.

AI

The front end of Microsoft's AI talks may revolve around bots. Based on recent coverage by Mary Jo Foley, Microsoft may even be a smidge obsessed with bots.

Simply put, Microsoft is likely to put a new spin on its conversational AI strategy. Cortana will be more business focused. Microsoft's conversational AI approach will revolve around being an enabler. Microsoft wants to help you build custom bots and assistants.

In addition, Microsoft is adding new cognitive services. The pitch is that Microsoft will give developers as suite of AI services that they can use for applications.

Build 2019: Microsoft wants to help business users build customized digital assistants

Windows and developers tools that can be used today

The one shocker of Microsoft's most recent quarterly report is how good the Windows business performed. See: Microsoft Q3 FY19: Windows has a surprisingly strong quarter

Windows is downplayed, but many Microsoft developers deal with creating applications for it every day. Build 2019 may offer some Windows goods.

Foley noted: