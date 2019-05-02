Microsoft Build 2019: What to expect

Microsoft is kicking off its Build 2019 developer conference and rest assured there will be a heavy dose of cloud, artificial intelligence and Internet of things and a few big picture keynotes that will be more aspiration than reality.
Build is touted as a developer event and it is to some degree. But Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also uses the conference to outline a bit of vision. Microsoft's big vision today revolves around cloud and Office 365, which is a part of the software buffet known as Microsoft 365.
There shouldn't be a ton of surprises at Build given Microsoft just reported strong earnings, commercial cloud momentum and hybrid cloud strength. Here's a look at a few things you can expect at Build 2019.
Cloud
Microsoft Azure has been the lead dog for recent conferences from the software giant and Build 2019 won't be much different.
The argument from Microsoft is that Azure can be an artificial intelligence and Internet of things engine. These tools can be the building blocks for new productivity experiences.
Of course, developers have a lot of options for AI and IoT--it's not like AWS and Google are ignoring those technologies. So look for Microsoft to go all visionary to some degree in its core productivity market.
Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan summed up the consensus view on Wall Street.
We view Microsoft as the best stock for hybrid cloud exposure, which we consider an important tool for enterprises undergoing business transformations by giving them the flexibility to adopt public cloud on their own terms (timing/breadth, etc.). Microsoft is investing heavily in AI/IoT, which we view as important drivers of cloud demand over the next decade.
AI
The front end of Microsoft's AI talks may revolve around bots. Based on recent coverage by Mary Jo Foley, Microsoft may even be a smidge obsessed with bots.
Simply put, Microsoft is likely to put a new spin on its conversational AI strategy. Cortana will be more business focused. Microsoft's conversational AI approach will revolve around being an enabler. Microsoft wants to help you build custom bots and assistants.
In addition, Microsoft is adding new cognitive services. The pitch is that Microsoft will give developers as suite of AI services that they can use for applications.
Build 2019: Microsoft wants to help business users build customized digital assistants
Windows and developers tools that can be used today
The one shocker of Microsoft's most recent quarterly report is how good the Windows business performed. See: Microsoft Q3 FY19: Windows has a surprisingly strong quarter
Windows is downplayed, but many Microsoft developers deal with creating applications for it every day. Build 2019 may offer some Windows goods.
Foley noted:
It looks like Microsoft also will be unveiling its promised Windows Insider application (which will be a Progressive Web App), codenamed "Catnip." According to a Build session entitled "Windows Insider Program for Developers," Microsoft will show off Catnip and provide attendees with a chance to contribute to its development and give feedback about the app.
The Insider Program for Developers session is going to focus on ways the Insider program can help developers get more feedback on their applications by having it integrated into the Insider Feedback Hub, according to the session description.
Join Discussion