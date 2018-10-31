Microsoft provides a new way for business users to test Windows 10 Enterprise features

Last September, Microsoft introduced a "Windows Insider Lab for Enterprise" to encourage Windows 10 Insider for Business testers to test-drive some of its coming business-oriented features. This week, Microsoft announced the refresh of that lab, known as "Olympia Corp.," which officials are hoping will get even more business testers into the program.

Credit: Microsoft

"Olympia V2 is the next step for enabling Windows Insiders to try new and pre-release Windows 10 Enterprise features," explained Microsoft on its site.

Microsoft originally accepted a limited number of Windows Insiders to pilot the Olympia V1 program, Those accepted were allowed to use Windows 10 Enterprise and Office 365 as long as they remain active in the test program.

In Olympia V1, Microsoft set up a test company and asked people to enroll their devices to test Windows 10 Enterprise features deployed by that company. But in V2, Microsoft will allow users to set up their own test organizations to test the company's pre-release Windows 10 Enterprise features, such as Windows Information Protection, Windows Defender Application Guard, Advanced Threat Protection and more, from both an administrator and client perspective.

Olympia v2 allows users to set up a Microsoft 365 deployment and management testing environment that can run on users' own machines. Participants can test System Center Configuration Manager preview, plus Office 365, Intune, AutoPilot and all the Windows 10 Enterprise features as evaluation trials.

To participate, users must be enrolled as Windows Insider testers. Olympia V2 is a user-downloadable lab on the Microsoft Evaluation Center. Installing it initiates a set of preconfigured virtual machines. Participants also get an associated lab guide with information on how to deploy the features, policies and scenarios that Microsoft wants tested.

More information is available at aka.ms/OlympiaV2.