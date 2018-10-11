Microsoft Surface Pro 6 alternatives you can buy right now

Microsoft offers five different Surface device lines, one of which is Surface Pro. And its latest model -- the 12.3-inch Surface Pro 6 -- is due to launch on Oct. 16.

It comes in a new matte black color and with updated eighth-generation Intel Core CPUs, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. And while it still has USB-A style ports, its display is improved to 267ppi, and there's an autofocusing 8-megapixel camera for video-chatting and Windows Hello login. You can read more about Surface Pro 6 from here.

Now, if you don't want to spend $900 on the latest 2-in-1 from Microsoft, or if you're more interested in learning about lookalike devices from other brands, you do have alternative options. We've rounded up some of the best Surface Pro 6 clones you can buy right now.

Surface Pro 6 alternatives you can buy right now

Asus Transformer Pro (T304UA)

In our review of the the 12.6-inch Transformer Pro (T304UA), we said it makes a good first impression. It comes with a bundled stylus and keyboard -- and the tablet and keyboard are magnetically connected straight out of the box. This 2-in-1 provides a good alternative to the Surface Pro for business users who need a versatile and affordable device that can function as both a laptop and a tablet. It starts at $1,150 for the Core i7 model with 16GB RAM.

Dell Latitude 7285

Like other hybrids such as the Surface line, the 12.3-inch Dell Latitude 7285 is a 2-in-1 that starts as a standalone tablet. But while the Surface, and other Dell hybrids, have slim clip-on keyboard covers, this model connects to a more traditional keyboard dock. CNET noted that, when the two parts are together, it looks and feels like a regular clamshell laptop. Also, the 7285 is WiTricity-enabled, meaning it can charge wirelessly at a distance and through materials, without precise alignment to its charging pad. The Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM starts at $1,140.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

When the 13.3-inch Dell XPS 13 first appeared in 2015, we called it a "stylish, slimline business workhorse." This version adds a hybrid hinge and thinner body, and it maintains the edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-free display. CNET said it considers this 2-in-1 to be a full-time laptop and part-time tablet, as opposed to Surface Pro, which it thinks is a full-time tablet and part-time laptop. And in our review, we noted it is irritating that Dell didn't catered for keyboard lockout when the screen is swiveled for tablet-mode use. Still, if you never fold the XPS 13 2-in-1 back into a tablet, it works perfectly well and is good enough to get most people through a working day. The Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM starts at $950.

HP Envy x2

The 12.3-inch HP Envy x2 looks slick and features LTE connectivity. It comes with the HP Digital Pen, which lets you take advantage of the sharp touchscreen without smudging it up, and of course, the keyboard cover is included too, which is nice, considering Microsoft's Surface Pro line makes you buy it separately. While CNET said it doesn't have enough processing power to make it an easy recommendation, we praised its battery life, finding it to be good for travelers and business users who need a 2-in-1 that is long-lasting, portable, and light. The Windows 10 Home in S Mode version with a Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM starts at $999.

HP Spectre x360

The 13-inch HP Spectre x360 13 is a terrific 2-in-1, even when compared to newer devices, and it still leads the pack in battery life, according to CNET's testing. It features an 8th generation Intel Core chip, a 4K screen, up to 16GB of memory, and a 1TB hard disk. The display can flip out of the clamshell into a tent, and it stands on its keyboard or flips all the way around to work as a tablet. But, in our hands-on time with it, we really enjoyed the integrated privacy screen. With a touch of a button, you can mask your display to anyone sitting next to you, like nosy airplane passengers or eavesdroppers. The Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM starts at $1,150.

Lenovo Miix 720

The 12-inch Lenovo Miix 720 has an excellent design and features, including a sturdy 150-degree hinged kickstand, an IR camera for Windows Hello face recognition, and a Thunderbolt 3 USB-C port. As CNET noted, Lenovo's Miix line of Windows 10 tablets are unmistakably modeled after Microsoft's Surface Pro. But, unlike Microsoft, Lenovo includes its generally excellent backlit keyboard cover and stylus. If we had to complain, its battery life is unimpressive and its fans are noticeable in quiet environments. The Core i7 model with 16GB of RAM starts at $1,150.

Lenovo Yoga 920

The 13.9-inch Lenovo Yoga 920 is a top-end convertible. It improves on the company's premium two-in-one ultraportable by adding active pen support and Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, and by throwing in an eighth-generation Intel Core i-series processor for better performance and a very long battery life. CNET said the super-slim bezels around its display, all-metal chassis, and unique watchband 360-degree hinge make it look and feel like a premium laptop. And, in our review, we called it a very good convertible laptop, with only very minor niggles, such as the lack of an SD card reader and its high price tag. The Core i7 model with 8GB of RAM starts at $1,399.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet (third-generation)

CNET said the 13-inch ThinkPad X1 Tablet brings even fiercer competition to the Microsoft Surface range, and we couldn't agree more. In our review of the latest generation, we said it is designed to bring tablet computing into the office without compromising on traditional laptop features. It should be the only laptop a mobile professional needs. The tablet's build is very solid, and the durable kickstand hinge supports a wide range of angles. The only drawbacks we could think of are that the MicroSD card slot is fiddly to get at, and audio quality should be better. The Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM starts at $1,290.

Samsung Galaxy Book

The 12-inch Samsung Galaxy Book beats the Surface on value by including a keyboard cover and stylus in the box, but the Surface's design is still much more refined, according to CNET. In our review from 2017, we found the Samsung Galaxy Book to be a solid choice. It feels better in the hand for tablet use compared to older Surface Pro units, but without the keyboard folio there is no way to prop it up. Nevertheless, it has an excellent screen, strong performance, and long battery life. The Core i5 model with 4GB of RAM starts at $1,130.

