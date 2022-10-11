'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
As Hannah Montana once said, "you get the best of both worlds." That statement couldn't be more evident than it is with this Microsoft Surface Pro 8. This Microsoft Surface doubles as both a laptop and tablet with a kickstand, detachable keyboard, and a smart pen to solidify its spot as one of the best laptops on the market.
With an Intel i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM, and a 256 GB SSD, this computer can complete any task in incredible time. Did I mention that this Surface Pro 8 has Windows 11 as well?
Though this deal is valid for the graphite device only, you can purchase the detachable keyboard and pen on Amazon for $150 and $21 respectively. But, if you wanted to purchase the Platinum-colored Surface Pro 8, you can purchase that for just $30 more than this model.
With a battery life exceeding 15 hours of usage, you can use this Microsoft Surface Pro 8 all day. But, when the battery level gets low, the Fast Charging ports get you back to maximum battery life in a jiffy.
Though the original listed price is rarely what you can secure this product at, during Amazon's two-day sale you can get an absolute steal on this laptop and tablet combo at the lowest price it has ever seen.