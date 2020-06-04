Mobvoi announces TicPods ANC: $90 earbuds with ANC, IPX5 water resistance, and single bud use capability

Image: Mobvoi

With limited 3.5mm audio ports and the expansion of watches with music capability, Bluetooth earbuds are becoming the standard for audio on the go. Apple's latest AirPods Pro raised the awareness of active-noise cancellation (ANC) on earbuds so we are seeing more competitors focusing on this audio experience.

In January I posted a review of the TicPods 2 Pro earbuds and was pleased with the experience, except there were no silicone tips to keep them in my ears while running. The new TicPods ANC improves with silicone tips that are designed to keep the earbuds in your ears and also create a seal for the ANC experience.

Also: TicPods 2 Pro wireless earbuds review: Mobvoi's latest brings improved means of interaction and advanced audio

Three listening modes are available on the TicPods ANC; quiet mode (ANC fully activated and eliminates up to 35dB of sound), sound-passthrough mode (lets some outside sound in), and ANC-off mode. Simply press on the touch bar to switch between modes.

Specifications

Microphones : High sensitivity MEMs mics on each earbud

: High sensitivity MEMs mics on each earbud Water resistance : IPX5 rating

: IPX5 rating Battery life : Up to 4.5 hours of play with ANC on and 5 hours with ANC off. The charging case provides more than two full additional charges to the earbuds and charges via USB-C.

: Up to 4.5 hours of play with ANC on and 5 hours with ANC off. The charging case provides more than two full additional charges to the earbuds and charges via USB-C. Wireless connectivity : Bluetooth 5.0

: Bluetooth 5.0 Earbud weight: 5 grams each

The earbuds can be used independently so you can extend the longevity of using these by using one earbud at a time and charging the other to get you through more than a full long day of work.

The new Mobvoi TicPods ANC can be pre-ordered now with a 10% discount during this one week pre-order period. They will be available on 10 June with a price of $89.99 and come in the Ice white color.