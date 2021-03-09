MongoDB shares rise on fiscal Q4 revenue, EPS that top expectations, revenue forecast higher as well

Database challenger MongDB this afternoon reported fiscal Q4 revenue that topped analysts' expectations, and a smaller-than-expected net loss, and an outlook for revenue that was higher as well.

The report sent MongoDB shares up 3% in late trading.

CEO and president Dev Ittycheria called the quarter a "strong finish to an incredibly successful year."

Added Ittycheria, "Our performance in fiscal 2021 demonstrated the increasingly strategic role MongoDB's modern application data platform plays in enabling customers to use software and data to derive a competitive advantage."

Looking ahead, said Ittycheria, "MongoDB is in an excellent position to benefit from the shift to the cloud and the need to build smarter and more powerful applications that transform a company's business.

We are confident in our ability to keep delivering strong growth at scale and will continue to invest in our platform to ensure we fully capitalize on our large market opportunity over the long-term."

Revenue in the three months ended in January rose over 38%, year over year, to $171 million, yielding a net loss of 33 cents a share.

Analysts had been modeling $157 million and negative 39 cents per share.

For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $167 million to $170 million, and a net loss in a range of 36 cents to 39 cents. That compares to consensus for $167 million and a 27-cent loss per share.

For the full year, the company sees revenue in a range of $745 million to $765 million, and a net loss per share of $1.39 to $1.55. That compares to consensus of $737 million and a 98-cent loss per share.