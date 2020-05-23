Monos CleanPod UVC Sterilizer

Want to kill germs without using liquid cleaning products?

The Monos CleanPod uses UVC LED technology, blasting bacteria and other pathogens with very short wavelength, high-energy UVC light to sterilize surfaces, effectively sanitizing surfaces without the use of chemicals.

In 30 seconds, the light from the CleanPod can kill up to 99.9 percent of germs.

The CleanPod emits wavelengths between 200 and 300 nm, frequencies that are considered germicidal, as which are strongly absorbed by nucleic acids, scrambling them, rendering them inert.

The CleanPod contains no mercury, powers on immediately without any warm-up time, and features a safety lock and 3-minute auto shut-off, preventing accidental usage.

Monos CleanPod Tech Specs Voltage/Current: 5 V / 1 A

Power: 7 W

Product G.W.: 270 g

Interface: USB-C

Optical power: 20 mW

Battery capacity: 2000 mAh

Charging time: About 2.5 hours

UVC LED wavelength: 265–275 nm

UVA LED wavelength: 400 nm

Materials: ABS + PC

Product size: 219 × 34 × 40 mm

Standard: GB19258-2012 $90 at Monos

Monos is donating a portion of the profits from the sale of the CleanPod to United Way Centraide Canada's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund, a fund that helps provide essential needs and support services to vulnerable people impacted by the pandemic in Canada.

"With the impact of COVID-19 growing so rapidly, we wanted to find a way our business could help our community during this difficult time," says Victor Tam, CEO and co-founder of Monos. "We wanted to create a product that is beneficial to the everyday person, while also contributing to a good cause. We feel so passionately about the CleanPod because it is a product that offers a sustainable, long-term way to stay safe and sanitize, but also because we're able to give back to our community during this time when travel is uncertain."

The Monos CleanPod is available for $90 at Monos.com.