'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Motorola's new $29 AirTag alternative has a 'hidden button' feature that photographers will love
Motorola is joining the device-finding game with a new Bluetooth tag.
The tech company on Tuesday announced the new Moto Tag, a Bluetooth tracker that's designed to help you keep track of important items. The device works on Google's Find My Device network and is compatible with the vast majority of Android phones.
Also: I tried Motorola's Razr Plus (2024) and it beats the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in 3 ways
It's also durable, allowing it to withstand dust and dirt. Motorola claims the Moto Tag can also survive in up to one meter of water for 30 minutes. Motorola also promises a year of battery life on the Moto Tag and says the device runs on a CR2032 battery that you can easily find at a retail store and replace.
The Moto Tag is joining Apple's AirTags and other devices that aim to help users keep track of important items. Like the AirTags, the Moto Tag is a small, Bluetooth-enabled tag that can be latched onto just about anything, including keys, bags, or luggage.
Android users have been able to track their Android phone location for years, but Google this year launched the Find My Device network to allow for tag tracking of other items. The Find My Device network uses crowdsourcing from a billion Android phones around the world to help pinpoint locations. Users are automatically opted into the network, though they can opt-out if they so choose.
Indeed, Motorola was quick to note that privacy is an important component of the Moto Tag's design. The company said that location data is shared over an entirely encrypted chain from device to device and can alert users when others are tracking the device. Users can also run a manual scan at any time to see how many people are tracking a given tag.
Also: The best AirTag you can buy for your wallet isn't made by Apple (and it's rechargeable)
The Moto Tag itself comes with a button that users can push to ring their smartphone and find an item's location. If the device is paired with an Android phone, users can use the button as a remote capture device, allowing them to capture photos without actually interacting with their phones.
Looking ahead, Motorola said that it plans to make the Moto Tag available in select markets "in the coming months." An individual tag will cost $29, matching the price of the popular Apple AirTag.