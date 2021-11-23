Movie theatre chain Regal partners with Flexa to enable digital currency payments for tickets, concessions

Movie theater operator Regal announced today that it has teamed up with pure-digital payments network Flexa to enable moviegoers to use digital currencies – from Bitcoin to Basic Attention Token – to pay for such items as tickets and concessions at its theatres, safely and reliably.

Through its partnership with Flexa, Regal said it's enabling instant payments using dozens of digital currencies, such as:

Cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dogecoin

Digital dollars and stablecoins including USD Coin, Dai and Gemini dollar

Digital tokens including LINK, ATOM and Basic Attention Token

Regal said that Flexa is working to help it enable better payments for as many different assets and across as many different protocols (including the Lightning Network) as possible. When paying at Regal with Flexa-enabled apps, for example, guests will soon have the option to link their Regal Crown Club loyalty account for special rewards.

"This exciting partnership enables us to easily and seamlessly accept digital currencies – including dogecoin, stablecoins and bitcoin – across our theatre footprint in a simple and completely contactless way, providing our guests with the flexibility and safety they deserve as we embark on a new era," said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal.

"Flexa is committed to helping merchants enable easier, faster, and safer payment options for their customers, and that's just one of the reasons we're incredibly proud to work with Regal, whose dedication to creating an enjoyable and widely accessible cinematic experience for their loyal patrons is second to none," said Trevor Filter, co-founder of Flexa. "We're very pleased to partner with Regal as we work to enable universal digital currency payment options for movies and more, and help bring the future of payments to cinema."

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates 6,885 screens in 514 theatres in 42 states, the District of Columbia and Guam as of October.

Founded in 2018, Flexa provides merchants and developers with simple integrations for digital currency acceptance that are fast, affordable and fraud-proof.