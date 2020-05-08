Must-have Android apps for data hogs

If you're someone who uses their Android device a lot and puts a lot of data through it over Wi-Fi and cellular every month, then these three apps will help you get a better Wi-Fi connection, test your data connection using real-world tests, and keep track of how much data you're using.
Network Analyzer
Everything you needed to know about your network, including device discovery. Truly amazing set of features. This is an app I've been using for some time now and it never lets me down. It even has features such as DNS lookup, port scanning, and cellular network information built in.
Wi-Fi signal meter:
- Both graphical and textual representation showing network channels and signal strengths
- Channel usage graph - see per-channel utilization
- Wi-Fi network type (WEP, WPA, WPA2)
- Wi-Fi encryption (AES, TKIP)
- BSSID (router MAC address), manufacturer, WPS support
- Bandwidth (Android 6 and newer only)
LAN scanner:
- Fast and reliable detection of all network devices
- Vendor name, IP, and MAC addresses of all discovered devices
- NetBIOS, mDNS (bonjour), LLMNR, and DNS name where available
- Pingability test of discovered devices
- IPv6 availability and discovered IPv6 addresses
- Wake on LAN (WOL) including remote WOL
- Scan of custom IP ranges
- Possibility to set custom device name
- Filtering and search in the discovered device list
Network connections:
- Similar to unix netstat tool - see network connections made by other apps
- Local & remote address and port number, state of the connection
- Remote hostname
- Name of the app which made the connection
- TCP, UDP, IPv4 and IPv6
Routing table:
- Destination & gateway, interface used, flags
- Both IPv4 and IPv6
Ping & traceroute:
- Round trip delay including IP address and hostname for every network node
- Geolocation data including latitude, longitude, country, city, and time zone
- AS number and network name information
- Complete trace route visualization on the map
- Graphical ping statistics updated in real time
- Both IPv4 and IPv6 - selectable
Port scanner:
- Fast, adaptive algorithm for scanning the most common ports or user specified port ranges
- Detection of closed, firewalled, and open ports
- Description of the known open port services
- Scan of complete port range or user-editable common ports
- Both IPv4 and IPv6 - selectable
Whois:
- Whois of domains, IP addresses and AS numbers
DNS lookup:
- Functionality similar to nslookup or dig
- Support for A, AAAA, SOA, PTR, MX, CNAME, NS, TXT, SPF, SRV records
Internet speed:
- Test of both download and upload speeds
- Graphical speed test view
- Speedtest history
Network information:
- Default gateway, external IP (v4 and v6), DNS server, HTTP proxy
- Wi-Fi network information such as SSID, BSSID, IP address, subnet mask , signal strength, etc.
- Cell (3G, LTE) network information such as IP address, signal strength, network provider, MCC, MNC, etc.
Local service discovery:
- Bonjour service browser
- UPNP/DLNA service and device browser
Data Monitor
I bought this app mainly because it allowed me to put the data transfer speeds for my connection on the status bar in Android (some of my handsets don't have this useful feature). However, I kept it because it offers me a deep dive into how I'm using data on a day by day basis.
I'm finding the traffic breakdown analysis to be particularly useful.
For people who are not on an unlimited data plan, this is a particularly useful app because it lets you see what's eating away at your data.View Now at Google Play Store
nPerf Speed test 3G, 4G, 5G, WiFi & network coverage map
There are a lot of internet speed checkers out there, but nPerf has some features that make is stand above the rest.
Along with giving you accurate speed tests, and allowing you to log how your Wi-Fi and cellular networks are performing, nPerf can also test using real world conditions such as web browsing and video streaming, offer you a real-world cellular coverage map, and even allow you to map your network coverage while traveling.View Now at Google Play Store
