Must-have Android apps for data hogs

If you're someone who uses their Android device a lot and puts a lot of data through it over Wi-Fi and cellular every month, then these three apps will help you get a better Wi-Fi connection, test your data connection using real-world tests, and keep track of how much data you're using.

Network Analyzer Everything you needed to know about your network, including device discovery. Truly amazing set of features. This is an app I've been using for some time now and it never lets me down. It even has features such as DNS lookup, port scanning, and cellular network information built in. Wi-Fi signal meter: Both graphical and textual representation showing network channels and signal strengths

Channel usage graph - see per-channel utilization

Wi-Fi network type (WEP, WPA, WPA2)

Wi-Fi encryption (AES, TKIP)

BSSID (router MAC address), manufacturer, WPS support

Bandwidth (Android 6 and newer only) LAN scanner: Fast and reliable detection of all network devices

Vendor name, IP, and MAC addresses of all discovered devices

NetBIOS, mDNS (bonjour), LLMNR, and DNS name where available

Pingability test of discovered devices

IPv6 availability and discovered IPv6 addresses

Wake on LAN (WOL) including remote WOL

Scan of custom IP ranges

Possibility to set custom device name

Filtering and search in the discovered device list Network connections: Similar to unix netstat tool - see network connections made by other apps

Local & remote address and port number, state of the connection

Remote hostname

Name of the app which made the connection

TCP, UDP, IPv4 and IPv6 Routing table: Destination & gateway, interface used, flags

Both IPv4 and IPv6 Ping & traceroute: Round trip delay including IP address and hostname for every network node

Geolocation data including latitude, longitude, country, city, and time zone

AS number and network name information

Complete trace route visualization on the map

Graphical ping statistics updated in real time

Both IPv4 and IPv6 - selectable Port scanner: Fast, adaptive algorithm for scanning the most common ports or user specified port ranges

Detection of closed, firewalled, and open ports

Description of the known open port services

Scan of complete port range or user-editable common ports

Both IPv4 and IPv6 - selectable Whois: Whois of domains, IP addresses and AS numbers DNS lookup: Functionality similar to nslookup or dig

Support for A, AAAA, SOA, PTR, MX, CNAME, NS, TXT, SPF, SRV records Internet speed: Test of both download and upload speeds

Graphical speed test view

Speedtest history Network information: Default gateway, external IP (v4 and v6), DNS server, HTTP proxy

Wi-Fi network information such as SSID, BSSID, IP address, subnet mask , signal strength, etc.

Cell (3G, LTE) network information such as IP address, signal strength, network provider, MCC, MNC, etc. Local service discovery: Bonjour service browser

UPNP/DLNA service and device browser View Now at Google Play Store

Data Monitor I bought this app mainly because it allowed me to put the data transfer speeds for my connection on the status bar in Android (some of my handsets don't have this useful feature). However, I kept it because it offers me a deep dive into how I'm using data on a day by day basis. I'm finding the traffic breakdown analysis to be particularly useful. For people who are not on an unlimited data plan, this is a particularly useful app because it lets you see what's eating away at your data. View Now at Google Play Store