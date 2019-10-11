Must-have security extensions for Google Chrome

While Google has done a good job building a safe and secure browser with Google Chrome, you can give yourself even more protection against falling prey to attackers -- and peace of mind -- with these security and privacy extensions.

A VPN that integrates directly into your browser, with over 30 server locations scattered across the globe.

Scan for malware and erase all traces of your browsing with just a few clicks.

A password manager that also helps protect your payments, and offers you better privacy by preventing you from being tracked as you browse the web.

A simple and easy-to-use plugin that blocks ads, protects your privacy, and speeds up web browsing

HTTPS Everywhere is an extension created by EFF and the Tor Project that automatically switches your browser from the insecure "http" version of websites to a secure "https" version.

This extension excels at protecting users against fake phishing sites, helping to prevent spoofing.

This is a great extension to install into browsers that are used by people who indiscriminately click on links in emails.

A point-and-click matrix-based firewall, which contains a number of privacy-enhancing tools. It puts you in full control of where your browser is allowed to connect, what type of data it can download, and what it is allowed to execute.

The Windows Defender Browser Protection extension from Microsoft – yes, Microsoft – helps protect your PC, Mac, or Chromebook against online threats, such as phishing emails and websites designed to trick you into downloading and installing viruses and malware.

AdBlock is the original ad blocker, with over 200 million downloads, and works automatically as soon as it's installed. You can choose to continue seeing unobtrusive ads, whitelist your favorite sites, or block all ads by default.

My favorite password manager, not only because it is secure and fully-featured, but also because you can use it on all your devices without needing a premium account.

