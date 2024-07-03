My favorite MagSafe car charger has Qi2 support and a stylish design

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The Satechi Qi2 wireless car charger Satechi

Its minimalist design and functionality makes it look and feel like it was made by Apple.



The vent clamp may not be compatible with every type of vehicle.

If you spend any serious amount of time in your car, you're going to need a reliable way to charge your smartphone. While some people are content with using a cable and tossing the phone into the center console -- especially if they have a car with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto -- I find it more convenient to keep the phone mounted in a visible location for hands-free navigation or taking calls.

Even if you have an integrated in-car system for your smartphone, having your phone charging on a mount keeps the device safe while driving. I'm a big fan of wireless magnetic car chargers because it's hard to beat the convenience of simply placing my phone on a magnetic plate without having to fiddle with clamps. And it doesn't get more convenient than the Satechi Qi2 wireless car charger.

Wireless magnetic chargers allow for easy placement and removal of your phone, reducing distractions while driving, and keeping your phone mounted helps with navigation and hands-free calls. Also, wireless chargers can complement systems like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, providing a seamless experience without the need for constant plugging and unplugging.

Satechi Qi2 wireless car charger tech specs

Compatibility : MagSafe compatible devices (iPhone 13 and above) and Qi-enabled devices utilizing a magnetic case or magnetic sticker

: MagSafe compatible devices (iPhone 13 and above) and Qi-enabled devices utilizing a magnetic case or magnetic sticker Charging speed : Qi2 compatible, up to 15W

: Qi2 compatible, up to 15W Magnetic pull force : 800-878g/ 28-31ozx

: 800-878g/ 28-31ozx Dimensions : 9.2 x 6 x 2.8 cm/3.6 x 2.4 x 1.1in

: 9.2 x 6 x 2.8 cm/3.6 x 2.4 x 1.1in Weight : 75.8g/2.7oz

: 75.8g/2.7oz Included with charger: 25W USB-C car charger and 1-meter USB-C to USB-C cable

I don't hide the fact that I'm a huge fan of Satechi hardware. This company has a knack for crafting hubs, docks, and chargers that look, feel, and work like they were made by Apple. The materials, the craftsmanship, and the finish are second to none, and they have a minimalist, streamlined design that look as good as they function.

This car charger is designed to be clipped into a car's vent and seems to be compatible with a wide range of vent shutter systems out there. I tried it on a few different vents on cars -- ranging across the main US, European, and Asian manufacturers -- and had no problems with it. There's a strong spring-loaded clip that clamps onto the vane of the vent and an adjustable lever to keep it securely in place.

The clamp is as close to universal as you can get, and is very secure. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I had no problems hanging my iPhone 15 Pro Max encased in a polymer case from the charger. Both the clamp on the vent and the magnetic connection held up well.

The magnetic surface is covered in a soft silicone polymer, and this not only helps keep the phone from slipping, but also protects the phone or case from damage. The magnetic mount also allows you to position the phone in either a vertical or horizontal orientation.

Your smartphone can be mounted in either a vertical or horizontal orientation. Satechi

Because this is a Qi2-compatible charger, it outputs the full 15W to compatible Android and iPhone handsets, which means there's no compromising on performance.

The 25W USB-C car charger is a nice touch since some chargers require you to buy this part separately. Also, it doesn't have that worrying habit of overheating like some units do.

Satechi has once again delivered a high-quality product that excels in both design and functionality. The vent-mounted Satechi Qi2 wireless magnetic car charger is versatile, secure, and includes a powerful USB-C charger. If you're looking for an accessory that feels like it was made by Apple, the Satechi car charger is an excellent choice. Plus, with Qi2 compatibility, you can be assured of optimal charging performance for your devices.

Satcehi's sleek and minimal design results in a product that has a degree of technical functionality, but also looks great.