My favorite power bank for my MacBook Pro gets an upgrade

Baseus Blade HD. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

About a year ago, I tested the Baseus Blade power bank. What I really liked about this unit was that it was thin and light, and the perfect shape for carrying around with my laptop. The power bank gave me extra hours of runtime and could charge my other devices.

I liked it so much that it became my favorite charger to carry around with my MacBook Pro.

Also: Is a MacBook or Mac Studio right for you?

Well, Baseus have given it an upgrade in the form of the Blade HD. What does HD stand for? High density.

What's the difference between my old device and the new Blade HD? Well, the new one is even smaller and lighter, cramming more energy into a smaller space.

ZDNET RECOMMENDS Baseus Blade HD The Baseus Blade HD is an upgraded version of the Blade, and makes use of silicon-carbon lithium polymer battery technology, making it 18% lighter and 20% smaller than the previous version. View at Amazon

Baseus Blade HD tech specs

Capacity : 20,000mAh silicon-carbon lithium polymer battery

: 20,000mAh silicon-carbon lithium polymer battery Ports : 2 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A

: 2 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A USB-C Output : 5V/3A | 9V/3A | 12V/3A | 15V/3A | 20V/5A (max 100W)

: 5V/3A | 9V/3A | 12V/3A | 15V/3A | 20V/5A (max 100W) USB-C Input : 5V/3.0A | 9V/3.0A | 12V/3.0A | 15V/3.0A | 20V/3.0A (max 60W)

: 5V/3.0A | 9V/3.0A | 12V/3.0A | 15V/3.0A | 20V/3.0A (max 60W) USB-A Output : 4.5V/5A | 5V/4.5A | 5V/3A | 9V/3A | 12V/2.5A (30W)

: 4.5V/5A | 5V/4.5A | 5V/3A | 9V/3A | 12V/2.5A (30W) Supported charging protocols : PD 3.0, QC 4+, QC 3.0, SCP, FCP, Samsung AFC

: PD 3.0, QC 4+, QC 3.0, SCP, FCP, Samsung AFC Size : 5.27 x 5.27 x 0.7 inches

: 5.27 x 5.27 x 0.7 inches Weight: 0.98 pounds

First off, I really like the shape. The flat square design with rounded corners, texturized soft coating and soft silicone feet is perfect for throwing into a laptop bag.

Also: Why you need a batteryless jump starter (and how it works)

If you want to make sure your laptop is protected, the Blade HD comes with a soft storage bag.

Rounded corners mean there's no points to smash into your laptop. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

On the front is an easy-to-read display that shows the unit's runtime, along with power input/output and how long until the unit is charged or discharged. I really appreciate that the display is subtle, which means that I'm not being blinded when using the device in low-light or nighttime conditions.

Subtle, yet easy-to-read display. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

On the front is an on/off button and four ports – two USB-A and two USB-C. Simple.

Four ports -- 2 x USB-A and 2 x USB-C -- and an on/off button Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The Baseus Blade HD makes use of silicon-carbon lithium polymer battery technology, making it 18% lighter and 20% smaller than the previous version. The capacity remains the same at 20,000mAh, but I'm OK with this as it offers ample power to recharge devices.

Also: How to store your old smartphones and tablets

In fact, I'm glad Baseus focused on making the device smaller and not packing more power into it.

Baseus Blade HD sitting on top of the Blade. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The USB ports can be used in single, dual, triple, or quadruple configurations. When used singly, a USB-A port can output up to 30W, while a USB-C port can push out 100W.

Recharge times are also very acceptable, at 1.2 hours when using the included USB-C to-C cable and a 65W USB-C PD wall charger.

Also: Turn off this default power setting now

One thing that hasn't changed is that every surface of the Blade HD is a dust magnet, and will pick up and show every bit of dirt that gets on it.

That aside, the Baseus Blade HD is a fantastic power bank for laptop users. For $85 (there's a 15% coupon available on Amazon to bring the price down from the recommended retail price of $99) it's hard to find a more capable, well-designed power bank. This will now replace the Blade I normally carried in my laptop bag (the old Blade has already found a new home in my portable repair bag).