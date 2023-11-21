'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
My favorite power bank for my MacBook Pro is 44% off for Black Friday
What's the Black Friday deal?
The Baseus Blade HD power bank is 38% off on Amazon, plus there's a $7 coupon. This amounts to a savings of $57 for a total price of $73.
Why this deal is ZDNET-recommended
Last year, I tested the Baseus Blade power bank. What I really liked about this unit was that it was thin and light, and the perfect shape for carrying around with my laptop. The power bank gave me extra hours of runtime and could charge my other devices.
I liked it so much that it became my favorite charger to carry around with my MacBook Pro.
Also: This 16-port dock belongs on every creative pro's desk, and it's $100 off right now
Well, Baseus have given it an upgrade in the form of the Blade HD. What does HD stand for? High density.
What's the difference between my old device and the new Blade HD? Well, the new one is even smaller and lighter, cramming more energy into a smaller space.
ZDNET RECOMMENDS
Baseus Blade HD
The Baseus Blade HD is an upgraded version of the Blade, and makes use of silicon-carbon lithium polymer battery technology, making it 18% lighter and 20% smaller than the previous version.
Baseus Blade HD tech specs
- Capacity: 20,000mAh silicon-carbon lithium polymer battery
- Ports: 2 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A
- USB-C Output: 5V/3A | 9V/3A | 12V/3A | 15V/3A | 20V/5A (max 100W)
- USB-C Input: 5V/3.0A | 9V/3.0A | 12V/3.0A | 15V/3.0A | 20V/3.0A (max 60W)
- USB-A Output: 4.5V/5A | 5V/4.5A | 5V/3A | 9V/3A | 12V/2.5A (30W)
- Supported charging protocols: PD 3.0, QC 4+, QC 3.0, SCP, FCP, Samsung AFC
- Size: 5.27 x 5.27 x 0.7 inches
- Weight: 0.98 pounds
First off, I really like the shape. The flat square design with rounded corners, texturized soft coating and soft silicone feet is perfect for throwing into a laptop bag.
Also: The 80 best Black Friday deals so far: Live updates
If you want to make sure your laptop is protected, the Blade HD comes with a soft storage bag.
On the front is an easy-to-read display that shows the unit's runtime, along with power input/output and how long until the unit is charged or discharged. I really appreciate that the display is subtle, which means that I'm not being blinded when using the device in low-light or nighttime conditions.
On the front is an on/off button and four ports – two USB-A and two USB-C. Simple.
The Baseus Blade HD makes use of silicon-carbon lithium polymer battery technology, making it 18% lighter and 20% smaller than the previous version. The capacity remains the same at 20,000mAh, but I'm OK with this as it offers ample power to recharge devices.
Also: The 21 best early Black Friday Apple Watch deals live now
In fact, I'm glad Baseus focused on making the device smaller and not packing more power into it.
The USB ports can be used in single, dual, triple, or quadruple configurations. When used singly, a USB-A port can output up to 30W, while a USB-C port can push out 100W.
Recharge times are also very acceptable, at 1.2 hours when using the included USB-C to-C cable and a 65W USB-C PD wall charger (currently $20 off).
Also: I highly recommend this 12-in-1 electric screwdriver, and it's 65% off right now
One thing that hasn't changed is that every surface of the Blade HD is a dust magnet, and will pick up and show every bit of dirt that gets on it.
That aside, the Baseus Blade HD is a fantastic power bank for laptop users. For $73, thanks to this Black Friday deal, it's hard to find a more capable, well-designed power bank.