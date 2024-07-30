'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
My favorite USB-C accessory of all time just got a magnetic upgrade (and it's 30% off)
ZDNET's key takeaways
- These 140W and 240W USB-C connectors have a MagSafe-type mechanism that makes it more secure and powerful to use than traditional adapters.
- With prices starting at $28 for a two pack, this accessory is a must-have for travelers, tech enthusiasts, and folks who often switch between different cables and ports.
- Just be mindful of where you store the connector, as they are small and potentially easy to misplace.
This might be one of the best USB-C accessories I've ever purchased. Although simple and straightforward, it has protected my USB-C ports from damage numerous times and prevented laptops from being pulled to the floor by people (usually me) tripping over the charging cable.
Also: The most flexible USB-C cable I've tested can also deliver 240W of power
It's a magnetic breakaway USB-C connector similar to Apple's MagSafe connector, compatible with all your devices, from smartphones and tablets to power banks, docks and laptops, including MacBooks that lack MagSafe. I've got a good handful of these connectors and I use them daily.View at Amazon
And the best thing of all is that it doesn't slow down data transfer or charging. The connector has 24 pins, so every channel on the USB-C cable is carried through the connector, resulting in no comprises to speed.
And I know this, because I've been busy testing a bunch of them to find you the best and cheapest model.
A magnetic breakaway USB-C connector consists of two parts: the first part is the USB-C port that plugs into the device you want to protect -- be that a laptop, smartphone, charger, power bank, or otherwise -- and the other part that goes on the end of the cable you're going to use.
Also: The best GaN chargers of 2024: Expert tested
A super-strong neodymium magnet keeps the two parts together when in use until there's a pull on the connector, and then the two parts come apart. The magnets are very strong and pull the two parts together with a very decisive snap. It's a simple idea, yet brilliantly designed.
Magnetic breakaway USB-C connector tech specs
- Power: 140W and 240W versions
- Data transfer: Up to 40Gb/s
- Video output: Up to 8K@60Hz
- Connection type: 24-pin
- LED indicator: Yes
- Dustproof: Yes
Just a note on the different versions of this product: I've tested both the 140W and 240W versions of this connector, and both reacted identically in the thermal and resistance tests. This make sense, as these are just pass-through connectors, with the only active element being the LED light, leading me to conclude that the 140W versions just have the older branding.
Also: I tested the world's smallest power station, and it's a solar-charging beast
I've used similar breakaway USB-C connectors before, back when Apple removed the MagSafe charging port from the MacBook Pro. But things have come a long way since then: These connectors have been given a revamp, improving the design and the magnet, and bringing them up to date with support for features such as 140W charging.
These breakaway connectors come in three different types -- straight, 90° elbow, and right-angle.
Personally, I like the elbow design. It feels like the most versatile and secure. In my testing, I found that the straight and right-angled connectors were easier to pull apart, resulting in more accidental breakaways. Still, I'd much prefer to deal with an accidental breakaway than a laptop that's been dragged to the ground.
Also: This $20 USB-C cable includes a surprisingly awesome feature
The connectors also feature a handy LED light, so you can tell if a device is charging.
The part of the connector that goes into the USB-C port can sometimes be a bit hard to remove, especially if, like me, you have rubbish fingernails. This pack comes with a loop of string to aid in removal, which I find to be a really nice touch.
ZDNET's buying advice
The good news is that these connectors are cheaper than ever. I remember paying well over $20 for a single connector, but now you can get a 2-pack for around $22 with a 30% off coupon on Amazon at the time of writing.
They're a simple, yet effective way to protect ports from damage and prevent laptops from being pulled to the floor. Investing a few dollars in a couple of these could save you thousands down the line.