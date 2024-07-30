My favorite USB-C accessory of all time just got a magnetic upgrade (and it's 30% off)

Magnetic breakaway USB-C connector - right angle configuration. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

This might be one of the best USB-C accessories I've ever purchased. Although simple and straightforward, it has protected my USB-C ports from damage numerous times and prevented laptops from being pulled to the floor by people (usually me) tripping over the charging cable.

It's a magnetic breakaway USB-C connector similar to Apple's MagSafe connector, compatible with all your devices, from smartphones and tablets to power banks, docks and laptops, including MacBooks that lack MagSafe. I've got a good handful of these connectors and I use them daily.

And the best thing of all is that it doesn't slow down data transfer or charging. The connector has 24 pins, so every channel on the USB-C cable is carried through the connector, resulting in no comprises to speed.

The magnetic breakaway connector carried all 24-pins, ensuring full speed and power transfer Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

And I know this, because I've been busy testing a bunch of them to find you the best and cheapest model.

A magnetic breakaway USB-C connector consists of two parts: the first part is the USB-C port that plugs into the device you want to protect -- be that a laptop, smartphone, charger, power bank, or otherwise -- and the other part that goes on the end of the cable you're going to use.

A super-strong neodymium magnet keeps the two parts together when in use until there's a pull on the connector, and then the two parts come apart. The magnets are very strong and pull the two parts together with a very decisive snap. It's a simple idea, yet brilliantly designed.

The magnetic USB-C connector snapping into place. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Magnetic breakaway USB-C connector tech specs

Power : 140W and 240W versions

: 140W and 240W versions Data transfer : Up to 40Gb/s

: Up to 40Gb/s Video output: Up to 8K@60Hz

Up to 8K@60Hz Connection type : 24-pin

: 24-pin LED indicator : Yes

: Yes Dustproof: Yes

Just a note on the different versions of this product: I've tested both the 140W and 240W versions of this connector, and both reacted identically in the thermal and resistance tests. This make sense, as these are just pass-through connectors, with the only active element being the LED light, leading me to conclude that the 140W versions just have the older branding.

I've used similar breakaway USB-C connectors before, back when Apple removed the MagSafe charging port from the MacBook Pro. But things have come a long way since then: These connectors have been given a revamp, improving the design and the magnet, and bringing them up to date with support for features such as 140W charging.

These breakaway connectors come in three different types -- straight, 90° elbow, and right-angle.

The magnet on the breakaway connector is strong. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Personally, I like the elbow design. It feels like the most versatile and secure. In my testing, I found that the straight and right-angled connectors were easier to pull apart, resulting in more accidental breakaways. Still, I'd much prefer to deal with an accidental breakaway than a laptop that's been dragged to the ground.

The connectors also feature a handy LED light, so you can tell if a device is charging.

The part of the connector that goes into the USB-C port can sometimes be a bit hard to remove, especially if, like me, you have rubbish fingernails. This pack comes with a loop of string to aid in removal, which I find to be a really nice touch.

Handy loop of string for removal. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

ZDNET's buying advice

The good news is that these connectors are cheaper than ever. I remember paying well over $20 for a single connector, but now you can get a 2-pack for around $22 with a 30% off coupon on Amazon at the time of writing.

They're a simple, yet effective way to protect ports from damage and prevent laptops from being pulled to the floor. Investing a few dollars in a couple of these could save you thousands down the line.