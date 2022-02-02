MYOB beefs up management toolkit with two new acquisitions

MYOB on Wednesday announced it acquired both Tall Emu and Nimbus Portal Solutions, making the claim it is now a "leading business management platform".

MYOB said the acquisition of Australian software solution Tall Emu would mean the company's "mission to help SMEs to achieve their full business potential is one step closer".

Tall Menu offers end-to-end business operations management, including the ability to see and track multiple sales flows such as marketing and lead management, quoting and selling, online payment, back-order handling, fulfilment, and delivery and post sales services.

"As a product that is specifically designed for SMEs, we are excited by the potential for Tall Emu's software to help our customers save time, improve efficiency, and grow revenue -- delivering the technology which may previously have seemed out of reach, or cost prohibitive," MYOB SME general manager Emma Fawcett said.

While MYOB said there will be no immediate changes to Tall Emu's day-to-day business operations following the acquisition, there are plans to make a "significant" investment in Tall Emu's R&D to "explore product and feature enhancements and longer-term MYOB integration opportunities".

Meanwhile, MYOB sees the addition of Nimbus Portal Solutions, a cloud document management solution, as an opportunity to expand its suite of cloud-based accountant and practice solutions.

"We know how important it is for our accountant and practice customers to have solutions which help their teams collaborate efficiently in distributed work environments, improve their client engagement and meet their document storage compliance obligations -- Nimbus ticked all these boxes in spades," MYOB CFO Caroline Rawlinson said.

"We are delighted to be investing in a team who have strong history and expertise in the Australian and New Zealand market and share a passion for improving performance outcomes for accountants and practices."

Through the acquisitions, MYOB will see 16 roles come across from Tall Emu and six roles from Nimbus.

Last April, MYOB was given the green light by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to acquire GreatSoft.

