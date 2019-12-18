MyRepublic crowned most complained about in Comms Alliance 'expanded' report

Communications Alliance has revealed that there were 6.8 complaints on average per 10,000 services in operations (SIO) from July to September, as part of its first "expanded" Complaints in Context report.

In terms of ranking, MyRepublic led significantly with 42.2 complaints per 10,000 services, followed by Southern Phone with 25.3, M2 Commander at 17.2, and then iiNet at 15.9.

Meanwhile, when it came to the major players, Telstra and Optus sat closely at 7.2 and 7.3 complaints per 10,000 services respectively, while Vodafone had 2.5 complaints per 10,000 services.

Amaysim and Pivotel kept it low at 0.2 and 0.5 complaints per 10,000 services respectively.

It is the first time an "expanded" edition of the report has been published since the Telecommunications Consumer Protections (TCP) Code was revised and came into effect in August.

Under the code, all 10 providers for which the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman receives the most complaints about in the previous financial year are mandated to participate in the report.

Previously, participation in the index was voluntary. Those who voluntary participated were Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, Amaysim, and Pivotel.

"By expanding the Complaints in Context report, industry is providing consumers with comparable and contextualised customer service performance results that cover the vast majority of the Australian marketplace," said Communications Alliance CEO John Stanton.

In October, the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) used its powers to force Optus to get an external audit of the data it provides to the regulator, after multiple amendments were made to its submissions and what was described as "ongoing data anomalies".

"Telco complaints data serves an important purpose for industry, consumers, government and the ACMA in understanding the issues being experienced by Australian consumers with their telecommunications services," ACMA chair Nerida O'Loughlin said.

"A failure to provide accurate data reduces the validity of the information and impacts our ability to use it to make informed evidence-based decisions."

