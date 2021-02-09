NBN aims up at first positive full-year EBITDA after 25% revenue bump

Image: Chris Duckett/ZDNet

The company responsible for the National Broadband Network (NBN) has dispensed with its previous earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) games as it gears up to report positive earnings at year end after a solid first half.

For the six months to the end of 2020, NBN reported a 25% increase in revenue to AU$2.26 billion, which it said was thanks to 660,000 premises joining the network and increased demand for higher speed plans. Revenue from business customers was also up by a quarter compared to this time last year, and was reported as AU$397 million.

On the EBITDA front, the company reported AU$424 million, which included AU$1.1 billion in payments to Telstra and Optus as users switch onto the government-owned network. Those payments had previously been excluded as NBN paraded an "adjusted EBITDA" figure as its headline number.

The company said it was "focused on raising AU$27.5 billion of private debt" by the end of the middle of the 2024 calendar year and has repaid AU$3 billion of its AU$19.5 billion loan from the federal government during the half, thanks to the AU$1.6 billion it raised in medium term notes at 1% interest and AU$1.4 billion from its bank credit.

"The strong total revenue growth in the first half puts us in solid position to achieve positive full year statutory EBITDA for the first time, which will be a significant financial milestone for the company," NBN CEO Stephen Rue said.

"We will continue to put our customers at the centre of everything we do. We will support businesses by extending the competitive benefits of NBN to more regions, and we will continue to co-invest with state governments and local councils to help ensure that the benefits of fast broadband are extended to more Australians than ever before."

Across the first half, the company spent AU$1.42 billion on capital expenditure, and announced the next 100,000 premises to hooked up with its fibre-to-the-node upgrades that will cost around AU$4.5 billion.

In NSW, the suburbs and towns of Campbelltown, Elderslie, Narellan, Maitland, Singleton, Tarro, New Lambton, Bathurst, and Orange are on the list; in Victoria, Deer Park, Sydenham, Berwick South, Cranbourne, and more parts of Narre Warren will be next; Albany Creek, Ashgrove, Bald Hills, Ferny Hills, Robina, Burleigh Heads and Townsville will get the upgrade in Queensland; for South Australia the list is Elizabeth, Gepps Cross, Salisbury and Golden Grove; while in Western Australia the suburbs are Girrawheen, Kingsley, Wanneroo, Canning Vale, and Jandakot South.

The company said it was "currently engaged in consultation" with ISPs on how customers will be informed of the upgrades, and what they need to do to get a fibre lead-in. NBN has previously said when a customer orders a service that their copper connection cannot handle, it would at that point build the fibre lead-in to the premise.

At the start of February, NBN confirmed it was pausing connecting new HFC premises to its network, due to coronavirus-related supply chain issues. Nevertheless, the company claimed its HFC footprint was "progressing well".

"As at 10 February 2021, 94% of the 2.5 million premises in the HFC footprint can access the NBN Home Superfast [250/25Mbps] wholesale speed tier, and 46% of premises in the HFC footprint are able to access the NBN Home Ultrafast [500-1000Mbps/50Mbps] wholesale speed tier."

NBN did not release net profit numbers on Wednesday, but reported an EBIT loss of AU$3.78 billion for the full 2020 fiscal year in August, compared to AU$3.89 billion a year prior.

