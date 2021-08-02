NCR buys LibertyX, aims to embed cryptocurrency into portfolio

NCR said it will acquire LibertyX, which provides cryptocurrency software and owns an ATM and kiosk network.



According to NCR, the plan is to use LibertyX's technology along with its network. LibertyX's digital currency platform runs on ATMs, kiosks and point-of-sale systems via partnerships with independent operators. NCR makes ATM hardware and software as well as point-of-sale and kiosk systems.



In addition, NCR is currently acquiring Cardtronics, an independent ATM network provider and partner of LibertyX.

LibertyX enables you to buy bitcoin with cash and debit cards via a network that covers local stores, standalone ATMs and various retailers.

Also: The best POS system: Get the right one for your business

LibertyX terminals. Credit: LibertyX

NCR said that LibertyX's tools will be part of its offerings for banks, retailers and restaurants. NCR's digital wallet and mobile apps will also provide LibertyX capabilities. NCR is pushing forward with a pivot to a subscription and recurring revenue model.



Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.