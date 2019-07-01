NEC overhauls Tasmania's Triple Zero Emergency Service platform

The Tasmanian government has lifted the lid off its new Triple Zero emergency response platform, with NEC Australia replacing the former Telstra analogue telephony service which was scheduled for decommissioning this year.

Under the agreement with the state, NEC Australia has provided its UNIVERGE SV9500 technology for the Departments of Police, Fire and Emergency (DPFEM) and Health and Human Services (DHHS).

NEC will retain ownership of all hardware and software and manage the system for the government over a five year term.

"There can be few things more important that a government can provide its citizens than a reliable triple zero service," NEC Australia managing director Mitsuhiro Murooka said.

"NEC is respected the world over for our innovation and reliability in IT service delivery and we are pleased to have been able to cooperate with the Tasmanian government in delivering the latest technology for this potentially lifesaving service."

See also: DTA grilled over Education's AU$20m NEC 'digital disaster'

NEC Australia in October announced being chosen by the New South Wales Police Force in July to upgrade its microwave radio communications network using its iPasolink VR platform and supplying 110 iPasolink terminals to the New England region.

NEC was also chosen by the NSW Telco Authority to deliver microwave backhaul, network management systems, and radio network support under the state government's Critical Communication Enhancement Program (CCEP).

The contract covers 87 sites on the NSW North Coast as well as 40 priority sites that will be kitted out with its iPasolink VR microwave communications system and UNMS network management system.

NEC was similarly signed by the NSW Telco Authority to deliver network management systems and wireless backhaul technology for state emergency services and other public safety agencies as part of the CCEP back in February 2017 for a three-year deal.

See also: Auditor labels Australia's Biometric Identification Service 'deficient'

The company has also previously picked up a spate of contracts including with the South Australia Police, Northern Territory Police, and CrimTrac that see the company offer up biometric capabilities.

"Globally, NEC is committed to realising a society that embodies public safety, amongst other things. This is why we are focussing our efforts on solutions that leverage technologies that advance social infrastructure, promote a safer world and protect people's lives," the company added on Monday.

