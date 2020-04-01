Need a super-fast USB-C to Ethernet dongle for a reliable working from home internet connection?

With unprecedented numbers of people working from home as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, many are finding that their home Wi-Fi network aren't up to the job of remote working and video collaboration.

A wired network connection direct to the router makes more sense. It's more robust and not susceptible to interference from random home appliances.

One of the fastest USB-C to Ethernet adapters I've come across is the OWC Thunderbolt 3 10G Ethernet Adapter. This beast is capable of connecting to hyper-fast networks and offers an amazing 10Gb Ethernet connectivity.

While this is probably overkill for most home office setups but is ideally suited for use in pro audio and video applications where synchronization of data is critical.

While the hub can output at speeds of 10GBASE-T this does require everything else in the network to also be up to the task, and does require hardware that can support this. Also, the cabling has to be up to scratch. For 100 meter spans CAT5e or CAT6A cabling can be used, while CAT6 cabling is good for 55 meters.

The OWC Thunderbolt 3 10G Ethernet Adapter is compatible with any PC or Mac with a Thunderbolt 3 port.