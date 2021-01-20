Need help to help organise your working day? Microsoft's Lists app arrives for iOS

Developer: Rust programming language is being used for bigger projects Watch Now

Microsoft has published the Lists app for iOS iPhone owners to create and share lists, keep track of team events and projects, and track issues.

Microsoft announced the Lists app at its Build 2020 conference in May, and has since rolled out the List app for Microsoft Teams and rolled out the web version for Microsoft desktop 365 customers worldwide. Now the Lists app is available from the App Store.

"Now you can track issues, assets, routines, contacts, inventory and more to keep everyone in sync from anywhere while on the go with a personalized, mobile-first experience," Microsoft says in a blogpost.

SEE: Windows 10 Start menu hacks (TechRepublic Premium)

People can use the Lists app instead of a spreadsheet or physical clipboard for things like managing students' progress or keeping track of visitors. It's designed to work with Microsoft 365 apps, including Excel, SharePoint, Power Apps, Power Automate and Power BI. Lists is a modern take on Sharepoint lists, which can consist of people, links, pictures, dates, and more.

The iOS app should help users manage and create lists while on the go, even though most people are still likely working a PC at home.

Microsoft says users can track and manage lists, see recent and favorite lists, view lists offline, edit lists, add pics with QR codes, share track lists, view ready-made templates, and customize views using sort, filter and group.

Additionally, the app has dark mode support and can be used in landscape mode. There's also Intune device management support with mobile device management (MDM) and mobile app management (MAM) policies.

SEE: Programming languages: Julia users most likely to defect to Python for data science

The catch is that this is an enterprise app and organizations need an Office 365 commercial subscription that includes SharePoint.

Microsoft is planning on delivering improvements designed for Lists usage on the iPad soon. It's also working on a Lists app for Android phones but it will only have more to share "later this year".