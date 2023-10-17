'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
New cheaper Apple Pencil unveiled: Here's how it compares to its predecessors
One of the biggest perks of owning an iPad is using it as your personal notebook to jot down notes, doodles, or even art. However, to maximize the precision of your strokes on your iPad, an Apple Pencil is a worthwhile investment, and today, Apple just added a new, budget-friendly model to its lineup.
The jump from the original Apple Pencil (1st generation) to the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) was a big one, with upgrades that included attaching magnetically, wireless pairing and charging, and double tapping to change tools.
With the boost in features also came a price boost, with the original Apple Pencil retailing at $100 and the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) retailing at $129.
The new Apple Pencil (USB-C), is the most budget-friendly option, retailing at $79, and even boasts some gestures that the Apple Pencil (first-generation) lacks at a smaller price point.
The biggest difference is that the new Apple Pencil supports USB-C charging and pairing with a sliding cap that reveals a USB-C port.
This makes this Apple Pencil the most ideal for the iPad (10th generation) and all other models that have a USB-C port.
If you have an older iPad that still has a Lighting port, it may be more convenient to stick with the Apple Pencil (first generation) since it has a Lightning adapter.
In addition to USB-C compatibility, the Apple Pencil (USB-C) attaches magnetically and supports Apple Pencil hover on iPad Pro -- two features the Apple Pencil (1st generation) lacks.
The new Apple Pencil does lack some features that the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) has, including wireless pairing and charging, double-tap to change tools, engraving, and pressure sensitivity, which both the 1st and 2nd generation Apple Pencils have.
However, at $50 less than the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), the new Apple Pencil packs great value and is only really lacking three features that the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) has.
Apple shares that the availability of the Apple Pencil (USB-C) will begin in early November.