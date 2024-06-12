New Pixel Watch 3 leak hints at Google's biggest design change yet - and I'm excited

June Wan/ZDNET

It seems like Google is prepping to launch more than one Pixel Watch this time. According to a new leak, there could be a Pixel Watch 3 XL, which as the name suggests, would be bigger than the Pixel Watch 3. For context, Google released the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 in a single size, which was too small for some. The new device would be a good addition to the lineup because it'll make the Pixel Watch 3 series appeal to many more people.

As per a report from Android Headlines, courtesy @OnLeaks, the name "Pixel Watch 3 XL" suggests that it will feature a bigger battery and display – instead of having a different feature set. Google hasn't diverted from the original design yet and has continued to offer a 1.2-inch display on its watches. The Pixel Watch 3 is rumored to be the same shape and size, whereas the Pixel Watch 3 XL is said to sport a 1.45-inch screen.

Accommodating a bigger screen would increase the dimensions to 45mm x 45mm x 13.89mm, as compared to Watch 3's leaked 40.79 x 40.73 x 14mm size. Its bigger size would make the Pixel Watch 3 XL incompatible with current bands; if you're upgrading from a Pixel Watch 1 or Watch 2 to the Pixel Watch 3 XL, you won't be able to use the same straps as before. Moreover, the bands for the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Watch 3 XL will not be interchangeable, either.

The Pixel Watch 3 XL renders showcase a familiar design that's inspired by the continuous surface of a water droplet. It looks gorgeous if you have a watch face with a black background but the thick bezels are noticeable if you try to customize a watch face with a non-black background. I hope the bezels are thinner on the Pixel Watch 3 series but the renders suggest they're not.

I like the idea of a bigger Pixel Watch 3

The original Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2 were too small for me. I like the size of the 45mm Apple Watch Series 9, but the Google watches have consistently felt small on my wrist. I'm glad that I'll have something closer to my preference, and I suspect the bigger Pixel Watch will attract more buyers with thicker wrists.

The larger size would allow Google to add more battery capacity inside the Watch 3 XL. While the exact number remains unknown, battery life hasn't been the strong suit for Google watches and a little extra would be most welcome. In my brief time with the Pixel Watch 2, I was searching for its charger by 7 pm. I look forward to a Google smartwatch lasting an entire day.

However, the OnePlus Watch 2 has spoiled me. It lasts a healthy number of days, thanks to the dual-OS strategy. I would love that feature to be a part of the Pixel Watch because there are times when I need my smartwatch to be less of a smart device and more of a fitness tracker, while other times -- when I'm working, for example -- I need notifications on my wrist so that I can trigger the WearOS mode. Is that wishful thinking? Maybe. But I can dream, can't I?