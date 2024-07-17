'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Improve your safety with this car dash cam, on sale for Prime Day
I reviewed the Nextbase 622GW dash camera in 2020, and as the family grew up and started driving, I've been looking for deals on Nextbase offerings. It turns out that Amazon Prime Day is a perfect opportunity, so I just ordered two Nextbase 522GW dash cam bundles with the rear window cam and SD card for my wife and daughter.
While I spend most of my commute riding e-bikes, others in my family get around with vehicles. We recently had a family member involved in an accident where the other driver attempted to blame her for the accident, but she had a dashboard camera recording the event and had video proof to provide to the police. We have also seen more access of vehicles in the neighborhood and door dings in the parking lots, so it is time to protect ourselves with an additional layer of security while driving and while parked.
The Nextbase dash cameras connect via your smartphone to manage the camera settings and easily view the video captured by the camera. High-resolution cameras, parking mode, Amazon Alexa support, SOS emergency initiation, and more are supported at a variety of levels in the cameras.
Nextbase is currently offering discounts across most of its lineup for Amazon Prime Day, including:
- Nextbase 422GW Dash Cam - $203 ($47 off)
- Nextbase 422GW Dash Cam + 32GB SD Card - $216 ($53 off)
- Nextbase 422GW Dash Cam with Rear Window Cam + 32GB SD Card - $287 ($83 off)
- Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam – $225 ($75 off)
- Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam + 32GB SD Card - $240 ($80 off)
- Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam Go Pack Bundle - $255 ($85 off)
- Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam with Rear Window Cam + 32GB SD Card - $300 ($100 off)
- Nextbase 222G Dash Cam - $104 ($26 off)
- Nextbase 222XR Dash Cam with Rear Window Cam - $144 ($36 off)
- Nextbase 300W Dash Cam - $104 ($26 off)
- Nextbase 320XR Dash Cam with Rear Window Cam - $144 ($36 off)
Make sure to check out the features for each of these cameras since the discounts make some of the higher-end models very close in price to those with a few fewer features, so you may want to buy the upgraded camera during this two-day special offer.
When will this deal expire?
Nextbase is offering these deals only during the Amazon Prime Day period of July 16 and 17.