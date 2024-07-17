X
Tech
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET's expert staff finds the best discounts and price drops from reputable sellers on a regular basis. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Tech Smartphones Mobile Accessories

Improve your safety with this car dash cam, on sale for Prime Day

Nextbase is a leader in high quality dash cams, and on Prime Day it is offering savings of $26 to $200 on its entire camera lineup.
Written by Matthew Miller, Contributing Writer
nextbase-dash-cam
Nextbase/ZDNET

I reviewed the Nextbase 622GW dash camera in 2020, and as the family grew up and started driving, I've been looking for deals on Nextbase offerings. It turns out that Amazon Prime Day is a perfect opportunity, so I just ordered two Nextbase 522GW dash cam bundles with the rear window cam and SD card for my wife and daughter.

While I spend most of my commute riding e-bikes, others in my family get around with vehicles. We recently had a family member involved in an accident where the other driver attempted to blame her for the accident, but she had a dashboard camera recording the event and had video proof to provide to the police. We have also seen more access of vehicles in the neighborhood and door dings in the parking lots, so it is time to protect ourselves with an additional layer of security while driving and while parked.

Also: The best Prime Day deals: Live updates

The Nextbase dash cameras connect via your smartphone to manage the camera settings and easily view the video captured by the camera. High-resolution cameras, parking mode, Amazon Alexa support, SOS emergency initiation, and more are supported at a variety of levels in the cameras.

Nextbase is currently offering discounts across most of its lineup for Amazon Prime Day, including:

Also: Nextbase 622GW Dash Cam hands-on: Advanced technology and capability provides a safety net for drivers

Make sure to check out the features for each of these cameras since the discounts make some of the higher-end models very close in price to those with a few fewer features, so you may want to buy the upgraded camera during this two-day special offer.

When will this deal expire?

Nextbase is offering these deals only during the Amazon Prime Day period of July 16 and 17.

Also: The best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals 

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Samsung S90C OLED TV 65-inch

One of Samsung's best TVs of all time is available at a great price for Prime Day

The Doogee V Max Plus.

The most rugged Android I've tested is currently $100 off for Amazon Prime Day

Motorola Razr 2024 bent upward on a table.

One of the best cheap foldable phones I've tested is not a Samsung or OnePlus