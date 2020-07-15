NNNCo to deploy IoT network for Tasmania's utility service

National Narrowband Network Co (NNNCo) has been enlisted by TasNetworks, Tasmania's energy distribution utility, to help roll out an enterprise-grade Internet of Things (IoT) network across the state.

"Any digital innovation that boosts safety, control, and efficiency is good for us, and good for Tasmanians," said TasNetworks CEO Lance Balcombe.

"TasNetworks is determined to help Tasmanians recover strongly from the COVID-19 crisis and lockdown. Smart technology that helps us boost efficiency, and helps customers save time and money, can be a crucial part of that mission," he said.

Balcombe added that the network, once completed, would allow the state to connect IoT devices for various use cases, such as grid safety, street lighting, and digital metering.

The deal will see NNNCo, TasNetworks, and 42-24 -- a subsidiary of the utility service -- build an IoT network that uses LoRaWAN gateways.

NNNCo will be responsible for the actual network build, which is set to begin in the second half of 2020. Meanwhile, 42-24 will be tasked with selling connectivity to third parties including local councils, enterprise, agriculture, and other utilities to allow them to also use the network.

"Having access to enterprise-grade connectivity across Tasmania will bring significant opportunities to our cities, farms, and enterprises deploying their own IoT solutions," 42-24 spokesperson Kelly Walker said.

NNNCo has similarly built out IoT networks across Newcastle and the Gold Coast to enable smart city applications, such as smart street lighting, waste management, and water meters.

It also previously provided IoT sensors to government utility service Hunter Water for a 12-month trial in detecting leaks and predicting water main bursts before they occur. The network provider also built a private carrier-grade LoRaWAN network and provided its N2N-DL data platform for the trial.

