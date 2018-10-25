Nokia sets out major job cuts but steps up 5G push

Finnish telecoms giant Nokia says a big cost-cutting program unveiled today will save it €700m ($799m) by the end of 2020 and result in substantial job cuts.

Alongside the cost reductions, Nokia is stepping up efforts in 5G mobile radio products and creating a new Enterprise business unit to bring together fast-growing activities under current chief strategy officer Kathrin Buvac.

"Our early progress in 5G is extremely strong, we continue to increase our investment in this critical technology, and our win rate for new deals suggests that we are in a very good competitive position," Rajeev Suri, president and CEO, said in a statement.

Reporting a 27 percent drop in profits in its latest quarterly period ending September 30, from €668m a year ago to €487m in line with expectations, Nokia said cost savings will come from areas including significantly reduced central support functions, cross-company activities, R&D in legacy products, and real estate.

According to Nokia, these planned changes are expected to result in a net reduction of employees globally.

"Even if these actions are right for our business, we do not take them lightly given the expected impact on our employees," Suri said.

SEE: IT pro's guide to the evolution and impact of 5G technology (free PDF)

The company has already been cutting costs resulting from its 2016 €15.6bn merger with French networking giant Alcatel-Lucent. Cost reductions from that deal are due to amount to €1.2bn and be completed this year.

"With the successful Alcatel-Lucent integration and cost-saving program soon to be behind us, we are taking steps to accelerate the execution of our strategy and sharpen our customer focus," Suri said.

Nokia's third-quarter net sales came in at €5.5bn ($6.27bn), slightly above expectations.

More than half of Nokia's profits still come from its patent holdings, a legacy of the company's mobile-phone past. In that context, Nokia also today announced that its patent license deal with Samsung is being extended.

Image: Nokia

Previous and related coverage

Nokia secures €500m loan for 5G R&D, demos Massive MIMO 5G with Sprint

Nokia has demonstrated 5G Massive MIMO technology with Sprint in the US, with the networking giant also securing €500 million in funding from the European Investment Bank to accelerate its 5G R&D.

Nokia reports €613m loss after Alcatel-Lucent acquisition

The Finnish company has recorded a €613 million quarterly loss, though net cash was up by 76 percent off the back of Nokia's Alcatel-Lucent acquisition.

Alcatel-Lucent to merge with Nokia for €15.6 billion

Finnish and French networking giants Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent will merge under a deal worth €15.6 billion to form Nokia Corporation.

Alcatel-Lucent CEO to gain €14m from Nokia merger

With the pending merger of Alcatel-Lucent and Nokia, the CEO of the French company has come under fire by local governing bodies after it was revealed he is set to pocket €14 million when the deal is finalised.

Nokia targets 5G future with new chipsets that boast 3x capacity TechRepublic

Nokia's new chips incorporate AI to reduce the size and power use of MIMO antennas and will be available in Q3 2018.

5G smartphones are coming. Here's a (probable) list of them CNET

The 5G revolution is nearly upon us. Here's when to expect super fast 5G phones from heavy-hitting phone makers.