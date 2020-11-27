Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

Nokia phone Black Friday deals: Nokia 8.3 5G and more sales

Need a new smartphone? Handset maker Nokia is offering some steep discounts over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday period.

Looking for a new smartphone? Why not look beyond the obvious big names such as Apple and Samsung and go with a brand that has a long track record of producing superb hardware -- Nokia.

And for the Black Friday/Cyber Monday period, Nokia is slashing prices, allowing you to get as much as $100 off the regular price.

These deals will be available between November 22-30.

Nokia 8.3 5G

Save $100

Nokia 8.3 5G

A premium Android smartphone that features an amazing quad camera (64MP + 8MP Ultra-Wide + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth) with ZEISS cinematic effects. The Nokia 8.3 is also the only 5G smartphone supporting all 5G bands thanks to the Snapdragon 765G modular platform.

$599 at Best Buy

Nokia 5.3

Save $30

Nokia 5.3

The Nokia 5.3 is a big smartphone for a low price. It features a massive 6.55-inch HD+ display on the front, and on the rear is an incredible quad camera array that captures stunning pictures even in low light.

$169 at Amazon

Nokia 2.3

Save $30

Nokia 2.3

This qualifies as a sleek and beautiful smartphone that won't break the bank. The Nokia 2.3 is equipped with a super-thin 6.2-inch HD+ in-cell display, and a dual rear camera array with 13 MP + 2 MP cameras, both of which offering great low-light capability.

$99 at Amazon Target

Nokia 1.3

Save $20

Nokia 1.3

You get a lot for under $100 -- a 5.71-inch HD+ edge-to-edge display, 8MP rear camera with low-light imaging enhancement, Qualcomm 215 Mobile processor, 1GB RAM, 16GB storage, and all-day battery life!

It's also ready for Android 11 (Go Edition).

$79 at Amazon Target

    • 1 of 3