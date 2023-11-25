/>
X
Tech
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET's expert staff finds the best discounts and price drops from reputable sellers on a regular basis. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Tech Smartphones Mobile Accessories

This 30% off Black Friday deal is still live for my picks for best iPhone case and Apple Watch band

Nomad Goods sells outstanding Apple accessories and they make my favorite iPhone case and Apple Watch band. Black Friday discounts are still available on both.
Written by Jason Hiner, Editor in Chief
Nomad Sport Case for iPhone 15 Pro Max

Nomad's Sport Case on the iPhone 15 Pro Max

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Nomad's Apple accessories are known for their quality and Apple-like attention to detail and design. I've featured their products on ZDNET in multiple lists of my favorite products, including chargers, cases, and watch bands. Nomad's prodcuts are so popular in general that they rarely get discounted. However, for Black Friday, Nomad is running a sitewide 30% off sale.

I'd especially recommend taking advantage of the Nomad Sport Case for iPhone and/or the Nomad Sport Band for Apple Watch. 

The Sport Case for iPhone is a great mix of protective, easy-to-grip, lightweight, and it has a very distinctive look. The attention to detail is apparent in the slight indent down the sides of the case that make easier to hold and the notched lines in the metal power button that have a wonderful tactile feel. This case is available for the various iPhone 13, 14, and 15 models. 

The Sport Band for Apple Watch looks great, is comfortable to wear, and is very durable. At a retail price of $60, it sits nicely between Apple's Sport band ($50) and its Ocean Band ($100) designed for the Apple Watch Ultra. Discounted to $42 for Black Friday, the Nomad Sport Band is a terrific deal. This band is available for virtually all models of Apple Watch.

Here are quick links to both deals:

Nomad Sport Case for iPhone 15 Pro Max

ZDNET RECOMMENDS

Nomad Sport Case for iPhone

Nomad's Sport Case for the iPhone offers a great mix of grip, protection, durability, and a distinctive look.

View at Nomad Goods
Apple Watch Series 9 with new Snoopy watch face and Nomad band

ZDNET RECOMMENDS

Nomad Sport Band for Apple Watch

Nomad's Sport Band for Apple Watch combines comfort, durability, versatility, and 10 different color options.

View at Nomad Goods
Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Nomad Modern Leather case on the iPhone 15 Pro held in-hand.

My favorite leather iPhone case is 30% off for Black Friday

Best early smartwatch Black Friday deals 2022

The 24 best Black Friday smartwatch deals

apple-watch.png

The 22 best Black Friday Apple Watch deals