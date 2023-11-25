'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This 30% off Black Friday deal is still live for my picks for best iPhone case and Apple Watch band
Nomad's Apple accessories are known for their quality and Apple-like attention to detail and design. I've featured their products on ZDNET in multiple lists of my favorite products, including chargers, cases, and watch bands. Nomad's prodcuts are so popular in general that they rarely get discounted. However, for Black Friday, Nomad is running a sitewide 30% off sale.
I'd especially recommend taking advantage of the Nomad Sport Case for iPhone and/or the Nomad Sport Band for Apple Watch.
The Sport Case for iPhone is a great mix of protective, easy-to-grip, lightweight, and it has a very distinctive look. The attention to detail is apparent in the slight indent down the sides of the case that make easier to hold and the notched lines in the metal power button that have a wonderful tactile feel. This case is available for the various iPhone 13, 14, and 15 models.
The Sport Band for Apple Watch looks great, is comfortable to wear, and is very durable. At a retail price of $60, it sits nicely between Apple's Sport band ($50) and its Ocean Band ($100) designed for the Apple Watch Ultra. Discounted to $42 for Black Friday, the Nomad Sport Band is a terrific deal. This band is available for virtually all models of Apple Watch.
Here are quick links to both deals:
- Nomad Sport Case for iPhone: $35 (save $15 at Nomad)
- Nomad Sport Band for Apple Watch: $42 (save $18 at Nomad)
Nomad Sport Case for iPhone
Nomad's Sport Case for the iPhone offers a great mix of grip, protection, durability, and a distinctive look.
Nomad Sport Band for Apple Watch
Nomad's Sport Band for Apple Watch combines comfort, durability, versatility, and 10 different color options.