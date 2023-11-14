Notion's new generative AI feature will help find what you need faster

Screenhot by Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Traditionally, if you wanted to keep you workflow organized, you'd keep a planner or a calendar and you'd jot everything down. However, in our digital age, online alternatives have surfaced, including Notion AI, which is one of the leading platforms to keep track of your tasks in one place.

Now, Notion AI is expanding its offerings even further with the introduction of a new feature called Q&A, which is now available in beta.

If you've ever used Notion, you'll know it serves as a personal hub for all your tasks, and you can include as much information as you wish, such as notes, documents, to-do lists, images, and more.

Although Notion has always included tools to help you organize your information in a way that makes sense to you, the new Q&A feature helps you to more easily access anything you need by simply asking a question.

Instead of searching for content yourself, all you have to do is hit "Search" in the Notion sidebar, click on "Ask AI anything", and then type your question or click the sparkle emoji button on the bottom-right corner of your app window.

You can also just click on the keyboard shortcut -- Cmd+Shift+K for Mac and Ctrl+Shift+K for Windows -- to ask your question when you're outside of the Notion app.

The Q&A feature was made possible by a collaboration with Anthropic and OpenAI, which ensures the delivery of contextual responses.

To put people at ease about running AI alongside sensitive or personal data, Notion AI says user data will not be used to train the models.

The Q&A feature is included with all Notion AI subscriptions, and if the AI add-on was purchased before November 6, 2023, the feature will be rolled out gradually in the upcoming days.

If you haven't purchased the AI add-on yet, you can add it to any paid plan for $8 per month, billed annually, or $10 a month, billed monthly, and then request access to the Q&A beta.