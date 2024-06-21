Now you can go Live on Instagram to only your 'Close Friends' - here's how

Instagram

Instagram's Live feature allows users to start live broadcasts on their page that all their followers can tune into. If you are like me, your followers include all kinds of people, from colleagues to family and friends, which can make going live to all of them super tricky -- until now.

On Thursday, Instagram finally added Close Friends on Instagram Live, allowing users to broadcast from an Instagram Live or Live Room to the select followers on their Close Friends list. This means that the live stream will not be visible to all users' following, but only the ones they have previously added to their Close Friends List.

The feature is now rolling out to users globally. Once the feature is rolled out to you, when you go to start a Live, you'll see the "Close Friends" option added under the toggle that now presents users with two options: "everyone" and "practice," which allows users to do trial broadcasts alone.

Instagram also shared some ways users could leverage the feature, including showing their shopping hauls, discussing specific topics such as books and sports teams, live-streaming concerts, and more. Personally, I would use it to broadcast getting ready with my girlfriends.

Until the feature is rolled out, you can still use your Close Friends list to post stories, reels, and grid posts you'd like to keep to your inner circle. To create or update your Close Friends list, just tap on the hamburger icon in the top right-hand corner, click Close Friends, and add who you'd like to see your content.