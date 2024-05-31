Now you can order Grubhub from your Amazon app

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Amazon customers in the US can now order Grubhub food delivery directly from the Amazon app. This marks the first time Amazon allows third-party restaurant ordering within its app. Don't worry; Grubhub won't have access to Amazon order details, so your Grubhub driver won't deliver your Amazon orders.

Amazon Prime customers enjoy a Grubhub+ membership as part of their Prime benefits. A Grubhub+ subscription typically costs $10 monthly, including free delivery on eligible orders, a 5% credit on pickup orders, and access to special offers and discounts.

Also: Your Amazon Fire TV is getting a free generative AI upgrade. Here's how it works

Adding Grubhub delivery to the Amazon app deepens the food delivery company's partnership with the e-commerce giant. However, accessing Grubhub on the Amazon shopping app isn't limited to Prime or Grubhub+ members. All Amazon customers can search for 'Grubhub' on Amazon and access the service.

Rather than showing as a new tab in the Amazon shopping app, Grubhub opens in the in-app browser on mobile, while desktop users are sent to an 'Amazon-web.Grubhub.com' website. From there, users can log into Grubhub and link their Grubhub and Amazon accounts; the latter shares some profile information with the former, like the user's name and email address and a confirmation of Prime membership status.

Also: How to save money on the internet after the Affordable Connectivity Program sunsets

Making Grubhub accessible within the Amazon shopping experience could help reinforce the value of a Prime membership just in time for Prime Day, a sales event exclusive to Prime members. The partnership also gives Grubhub increased visibility to help challenge the dominance of other food delivery apps, such as Uber Eats and DoorDash.

According to Amazon, Grubhub won't be able to access details about other Amazon customer orders outside of Grubhub. At the same time, Amazon will see some information about Grubhub orders placed through its platform. The companies assure customers that data won't be used for purposes they haven't consented to.