We all want the best earbuds: noise-canceling, spatial audio, and the ability to personalize sound. The NuraTrue Pro noise-canceling earbuds can offer you all of these features -- plus more thanks to some signature technology. Right now, you can save $74 on a pair of these earbuds with a special ZDNET code.
Let's dive into what makes these earbuds so great. The titanium diaphragm offers touch sensors and a Bluetooth 5.3 connection. They can run up to eight hours on single charge before they need a boost in the charging case, and if you're low on battery, just five minutes can power you an extra hour.
NuraTrue Pros also offer lossless audio over Bluetooth with a signature Qualcomm aptX Lossless technology, meaning your audio will stay faithful to the way you want to listen to it coupled with the personalized audio features these tiny earbuds pack into the 10mm dynamic drivers.
If you take calls while multitasking, rest assured that microphones built into these buds will capture your voice. And if you're caught in the rain, they're protected by IPX4 water resistance.
On the website, they're already discounted by $30 for a $299 price tag. Use code ZD15 to cut the cost by an additional 15% to bring it down to $255. We don't know how long the sale will last, so if this pair seems like the perfect set for you, add them to your cart today.
