Nvidia and Jaguar Land Rover to build automated software-defined cars from 2025

Car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover and chipmaker giant Nvidia have announced a partnership that will see all new Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles be built on Nvidia Drive software-defined platform starting in 2025.

Under the hood of these new vehicles, Nivida automotive vice president Danny Shapiro explained that the company will deliver a full-stack solution based on the company's Drive Hyperion, Nvidia's autonomous vehicle computing architecture that features a centralised AV computer built on Drive Orin.

"It's delivering 254 TOPS, or trillions of operations per second of performance … and includes a diverse and redundant suite of sensors surrounding the vehicle for highly automated and full self-driving systems," he said.

Shapiro added the new fleet will run the Jaguar Land Rover operating system and leverage the Nvidia AV and Drive IX software stacks.

Plus, Jaguar Land Rover will leverage data centre solutions built with Nvidia DGX for training the AI model and use Drive Sim on Omniverse for what Shapiro called real-time physically accurate simulation.

"This end-to-end verification validation architecture will enable the delivery of innovative, assisted, and automated driving services throughout the life of the vehicle through over-the-air software updates," Shapiro said.

For Jaguar Land Rover, the deal with Nvidia is part of the car manufacturer's "reimagine" strategy of becoming an "electric-first business".

"These next-gen vehicles will deliver a wide spectrum of active safety, automated driving, and parking capabilities as well as driver assistance. The system will deliver AI features, including driver and occupant monitoring as well as advanced industrialisation of vehicles environment," Jaguar Land Rover strategy and sustainability director François Dossa said.

"As a result, we'll be able to offer next-gen safety and AI-enabled services and experiences to our customers."

