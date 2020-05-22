Office furniture sale: Branch slashes prices on premium chairs, cabinets, and more

With Memorial Day Weekend upon us, several companies and retailers in the US are announcing huge clearance sales, and premium office furniture makers such as Branch are no exception. In fact, due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people need now more than ever new ergonomic chairs, filing cabinets, etc., to outfit their home office.
Honestly, if you're working at home, you really should transform that unused guest bedroom into a dedicated workspace. It may be just the thing you need to help you find your new quarantine normal. We suggest checking out some of the office furniture deals that Branch is currently offering for a limited time. Here are the best discounts we've spotted.
Note that Branch offers customers an end-to-end service, which means, if you buy from Branch's website, you get space planning, delivery, white-glove installation, and the ability to trade in used furniture when you move or grow.
Branch Small Filing Cabinet
Deal price: $155 | Original price: $199
Branch's Small Filing Cabinet is compact and ideal for offices where space is minimal. It features integrated locking wheels and is built from coated steel in either black or white.View Now at Branch
Branch Ergonomic Chair
Deal price: $279 | Original price: $349
Branch's Ergonomic Chair features seven points of adjustment, three-way adjustable armrests, lumbar support, tilt lock and hybrid casters, double-layered mesh, and a high-density cushion. It's supposedly a good fit for all body shapes and sizes and even encourages correct posture.
Oh, and it's made in Italy.View Now at Branch
Branch Guest Chair
Deal price: $349 | Original price: $395
Don't forget to make your office space comfy for guests, too. This modern, colorful chair comes with a swiveling base and can also work in reception areas, meeting rooms, and lounges. It features a firm cushion, sloping armrests, and aa ribbed weave on the seat.View Now at Branch
Branch Task Chair
Deal price: $199 | Original price: $269
Looking for a cheaper chair?
Consider the Branch Task Chair, which promises to deliver "premium ergonomics in a simple, affordable package." It features a high back with a breathable nylon weave and padded lumbar, height-adjustable armrests, a locking height lever, and a high-density seat cushion.View Now at Branch
