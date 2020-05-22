Office furniture sale: Branch slashes prices on premium chairs, cabinets, and more

With Memorial Day Weekend upon us, several companies and retailers in the US are announcing huge clearance sales, and premium office furniture makers such as Branch are no exception. In fact, due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people need now more than ever new ergonomic chairs, filing cabinets, etc., to outfit their home office.

Honestly, if you're working at home, you really should transform that unused guest bedroom into a dedicated workspace. It may be just the thing you need to help you find your new quarantine normal. We suggest checking out some of the office furniture deals that Branch is currently offering for a limited time. Here are the best discounts we've spotted.

Note that Branch offers customers an end-to-end service, which means, if you buy from Branch's website, you get space planning, delivery, white-glove installation, and the ability to trade in used furniture when you move or grow.