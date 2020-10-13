On Prime Day, find the best deals from Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and more

Amazon's Prime Day is a key event for shoppers looking for bargains and gifts ahead of the holiday period -- even in a time where the COVID-19 pandemic has caused severe economic disruption and delivery capacity problems -- but the e-commerce giant is no longer the only vendor seeking to capitalize on the shopping season.
Other US retail giants including Walmart, Costco, Home Depot, Target, and Best Buy are also offering a variety of deals and flash sales on mobile devices, gaming consoles, smart home products, and more.
Below you will find ZDNet's top picks from vendors other than Amazon. Check back frequently as we will be updating when new bargains and deals appear.
- Walmart: Lenovo Chromebook S330 for $199 ($100 savings)
- Walmart: Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-inch laptop for $429 ($70 savings)
- Best Buy: Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 for $179 ($100 savings)
- Best Buy: Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2-in-1 for $1199 ($200 savings)
- Best Buy: Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch HD touchscreen laptop for $599 ($200 savings)
- Best Buy: Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch, latest model for $899 ($100 savings)
- Walmart: Holy Stone HS720 drone for $249 ($50 savings)
- Walmart: Jetstream Blizzard Foldable Wi-Fi 4K Camera Drone for $59 ($20 savings)
- Walmart: Samsung 49-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV $599 ($200 savings)
- Walmart: Samsung 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart QLED TV for $898 ($100 savings)
- Target: TCL 65-inch Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $469 ($130 savings)
- Target: LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV for $599 ($250 savings)
- Best Buy: Samsung 70-inch 6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $529 ($220 savings)
- Best Buy: LG 65-inch GX Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $2599 ($400 savings)
- Best Buy: Samsung soundbar with Dolby Atmos / DTS:X and Alexa Built-in for $1399 ($400 savings)
- Walmart: Roku Streaming Stick+ for $37 ($12 savings)
- Walmart: ionVac Robot Vacuum for $99 ($80 savings)
- Walmart: Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum for $199 ($80 savings)
- Best Buy: Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-canceling headphones for $199 ($100 savings)
- Walmart: Netgear 4-Stream AX1800 Wifi 6 router for $89 ($60 savings)
- Walmart: Apple Watch Series 3 GPS for $169 ($30 savings)
- Target: Fossil Gen 4 smartwatch for $99 ($176 savings)
- Walmart: Nixplay Smart Digital Photo Frame 10.1 for $133 ($46 savings)
- Target: Microsoft Designer Bluetooth desktop keyboard for $85.95 ($14 savings)
- Best Buy: HyperDrive 7-Port Universal USB-C Hub, docking station for $55 ($24 savings)
- Best Buy: Dell 32-inch LED Curved QHD FreeSync Monitor with HDR for $349 ($100 savings)
LG 75-inch 8K UHD NanoCell Smart TV with HDR
$1700 off
If you're in the market for a serious television set upgrade over Amazon Prime Day, Walmart is offering the 75-inch LG 8K UHD NanoCell Smart TV with a discount of $1400 off its usual $4,996 price. The 2020 TV model offers 8K UHD resolution, smart features, an LED backlight, and four HDMI ports.$3,296 at Walmart
Samsung 2.1 Ch 290W soundbar with wireless subwoofer
$130 off
The shopping season is a great time to upgrade your lounge entertainment systems, and over Amazon Prime Day, Best Buy is offering a Samsung 2.1 Ch 290W soundbar together with a wireless subwoofer for $129.$129 at Best Buy
Bose SoundSport Free True wireless earbuds
$50 off
Wireless earbuds have risen in popularity over the past few years and you can now pick up everything from budget-friendly to premium designs. At Target, you can grab a bargain pair of Bose SoundSport Free True wireless earbuds for $149.$149 at Target
Samsung Galaxy Watch
$90 off
Another anti-Amazon Prime Day deal of note is over at Walmart. The Samsung Galaxy Watch, available for $90 off, is a Bluetooth-enabled smartwatch that can be connected to a smartphone, used to track exercise, make digital payments, and more.$189 at Walmart
Apple Watch Series 3
$20 off
Apple devices and accessories generally appear during online shopping events, and this year, Best Buy is offering $20 off the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS). This particular model contains all the features of watchOS -- including connectivity to an iPhone and activity tracking -- and comes with a white sports band.$179 at Best Buy
Sony a7R IV Mirrorless digital camera body
$500 off
An incredible anti-Prime deal of note to photographers is the Sony a7R IV Mirrorless digital camera body. Available at Target, the mirrorless camera, complete with 35mm full-frame 61.0 MP Exmor R CMOS image sensor and eye tracking, among other features, is on sale with a $500 discount. Only the body is included, however, so you will need to invest in compatible lenses.$2,998 at Target
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i gaming PC
$170 off
Another anti-Prime Day deal over at Walmart is $170 off the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i gaming PC. This laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home.$749 at Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
$100 off
Over at Target, you can pick up a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet for a substantial discount. This budget-friendly tablet operates on Android and includes a 10.4-inch screen, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 5MP front-facing camera and 8MP rear-facing camera, as well as an S-pen stylus.$249 at Target
Jetstream smart home starter kit
$44 off
Over at Walmart, you can pick up an entry-level smart lighting kit for a decent discount. The Jetstream smart home starter kit contains two smart plugs and four smart bulbs that can be set to different colors and brightness by controlling them through a mobile device. The kit is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.$25 at Walmart
