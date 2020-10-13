On Prime Day, find the best deals from Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and more

Amazon's Prime Day is a key event for shoppers looking for bargains and gifts ahead of the holiday period -- even in a time where the COVID-19 pandemic has caused severe economic disruption and delivery capacity problems -- but the e-commerce giant is no longer the only vendor seeking to capitalize on the shopping season.

Other US retail giants including Walmart, Costco, Home Depot, Target, and Best Buy are also offering a variety of deals and flash sales on mobile devices, gaming consoles, smart home products, and more.

Below you will find ZDNet's top picks from vendors other than Amazon. Check back frequently as we will be updating when new bargains and deals appear.