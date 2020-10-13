Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

On Prime Day, find the best deals from Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and more

The very best deals happening right now outside of Amazon.

LG 75-inch 8K UHD NanoCell Smart TV with HDR

$1700 off

30.jpg
$3,296 at Walmart See details

Samsung 2.1 Ch 290W soundbar with wireless subwoofer

$130 off

34.jpg
$129 at Best Buy See details

Bose SoundSport Free True wireless earbuds

$50 off

35.jpg
$149 at Target See details

Samsung Galaxy Watch

$90 off

33.jpg
$189 at Walmart See details

Apple Watch Series 3

$20 off

36.jpg
$179 at Best Buy See details
Show More (4 items)

Amazon's Prime Day is a key event for shoppers looking for bargains and gifts ahead of the holiday period -- even in a time where the COVID-19 pandemic has caused severe economic disruption and delivery capacity problems -- but the e-commerce giant is no longer the only vendor seeking to capitalize on the shopping season. 

Prime Day 2020

How and when to find the best deals for your business

How and when to find the best deals for your business

Here's what you need to know, plus tips and tricks on how to master Amazon's annual sale.

Read More

Other US retail giants including Walmart, Costco, Home Depot, Target, and Best Buy are also offering a variety of deals and flash sales on mobile devices, gaming consoles, smart home products, and more. 

Below you will find ZDNet's top picks from vendors other than Amazon. Check back frequently as we will be updating when new bargains and deals appear. 

Related Topics:

Hardware Cloud E-Commerce Enterprise Software

More from Charlie Osborne

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3