One of our favorite smart rings is on sale ahead of Father's Day

Matthew Miller/ZDNET

Smart rings are such a hot category that it's surprising and rare when customers can snag a sale on them. Thankfully, this is the case for one of the smart rings on our best smart rings of 2024 list. RingConn is taking $42 off its smart rings right now ahead of Father's Day, so you can buy one for the dad in your life or finally cave and get a smart ring for yourself for only $237 right now.

The RingConn comes with the usual features and suspects of a smart ring: IP68 waterproof rating for ultimate wearability, sleep and activity tracking, a seven-day battery life, and daily stress details. It also comes with a wellness balance feature, which assesses sleep, activity, stress, among other data points to grasp a holistic view of your health. ZDNET's Matt Miller writes that RingConn is developing features and functions with workout mode, menstrual cycle prediction, meditation, and mindful breathing for future updates, too.

When Miller tested the RingConn ring out for himself, he was surprised by the suite of health tracking and its lightweight build. He noticed that many of the sleep tracking features mimicked that of Oura's, though some were 8 to 10 points higher on RingConn's.

"I was much more impressed with the RingConn Smart Ring than I expected to be," Miller writes in his review of the ring. "I'm close to switching to it as my primary smart ring [from the Oura Ring] because I like the extensive amount of data provided and the ability to easily swap smartphones that I connect to the ring." Unlike the Oura Ring, the RingConn ring is subscription-free, so you can save around $70 a year by opting for this ring over the Oura.

Another feature that makes this smart ring stand out from the competition is the 500 mAh portable charging case that can keep the smart ring charged for up to 150 days -- not too bad, if I say so myself.

Smart rings usually go for around $300 to $400, so this deal substantially cuts down on the already affordable-for-a-wearable price of the RingConn. It could be a great gift for your dad or a grad in your life, so you might as well hop on this deal it's hot.