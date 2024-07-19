One of the best budget Android phones I've tested is not made by Motorola or Samsung

The Oukitel C50 is far more impressive than a $200 has a right to be. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

ZDNET's key takeaways

The Oukitel C50

With more than enough horsepower, this $200 Android phone performs like a device twice its price.



The lack of an App Drawer was off-putting, but that can be overcome with a third-party home screen launcher (such as Nova Launcher).



I've been reviewing Android phones for a long time. One thing that has struck me lately is the quality of inexpensive phones. When I first started reviewing Android devices, every time I received a cheap phone, I knew exactly what to expect; those phones would be underpowered, made of cheap materials, and include specs barely capable of running the OS. That was pretty much across the board.

Also: One of the best cheap foldable phones I've tested is not a Samsung or OnePlus

Over the past few years, however, the $200 Android phone has progressed to the point where they are not only viable alternatives but often quite good. No, they won't beat the likes of the Google Pixel or the latest Samsung Galaxy, but for anyone looking to buy a mobile phone on a budget, these devices are no longer the bottom of the barrel.

Such is the case with the Oukitel C50. The Oukitel brand has really impressed me lately, and this phone is no exception. Even the camera can barely be faulted (more on that in a bit). Sure, there are differences that set the flagship phones apart from the C50, but when you can't afford the premium price, those differences are easily set aside.

View at Oukitel

Before I get to my experience, let's talk specs.

CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+

Memory: 8GB RAM + 128GB (Up to 1TB)

Display: 6.8-inch HD+ at 90Hz



Battery: 5,150mAh



Operating system: Android 14

Color: Grey, Green, Blue

Weight: 208g



Supported carriers include: Sprint, T-Mobile

My experience

When I first unboxed the C50, my reaction was that it wasn't a bad-looking phone. It certainly won't place in any top five lists for aesthetics, but it's also not going to wind up at the bottom of the barrel. More than anything, however, is that (thanks to the camera lens placement and the flat edges), the device kind of resembles an iPhone. I'm sure this was by design, and I do not blame Oukitel one bit for making that decision. The phone even has a clear case to protect the sides and back.

Also: I changed 10 settings on my Android phone to drastically improve battery life

When I completed the setup, the C50 truly impressed me. For a $200 Android phone, it performs remarkably well. I've used phones twice the price that didn't perform as smoothly. Animations are smooth, apps open quickly, and switching between apps is fast. The only performance issue was with image processing. Unlike the Pixel 8 Pro's instant capture, the C50 has a slight lag when snapping photos. Initially, I feared this would result in blurry images, but the camera performed admirably, though it lacks depth-of-field adjustment for background blur.

Our backyard, as seen through the C50 camera. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

As far as apps are concerned, I was surprised at how little bloatware was found on the device. Usually, with such phones, there are a number of unnecessary apps that should be removed. The C50 included the usual Google apps, an FM radio app, a SIM toolkit, and not much more.

There is, however, one little gripe I have discovered with many of these types of phones… the home screen launcher. The C50 looks like it has a fairly standard Android home screen, but you'll quickly discover there is no App Drawer. All apps are installed to the home screen, which makes for a cluttered interface. If you want to add an App Drawer, you'll have to install a third-party home screen, such as Nova Launcher.

Also: Nova is my favorite Android home screen launcher - let me show you why

Battery life has been solid too, easily reaching the end of my day on a full charge. I charged the C50 to 100%, and after light usage, found it could extend well past the 24-hour mark. Of course, your mileage may vary (depending on the apps you use and how much you use them).

Lastly, the display is bright, allowing me to see what's on the screen in all types of lighting conditions. The only time I struggled to see well enough was when shooting photos outdoors in the bright sun. To really see with enough clarity, I had to find a bit of shade. But for everyday apps like Gmail and Chrome, there were no issues.

ZDNET's buying advice

It's simple: if you need an inexpensive Android phone, the Oukitel C50 is hard to beat. At only $200, this device performs well above its price point and looks far more premium than it has a right to. With a decent enough camera, very good performance, a solid battery, and a bright display, you could do far worse than this.

My only advice would be to possibly install a third-party home screen launcher to add an App Drawer back into the mix. Other than that, the Oukitel C50 is worth every penny.