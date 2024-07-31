One of the best budget Android phones I've tested just got a flashy successor

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

If London-based tech company Nothing has proved anything in 2024, it's that it can make affordable gadgets good -- really good. Going into a competitive second half of the year, Nothing today is adding another budget Android phone to its name, the Phone 2a Plus.

Also: This $350 Android phone nearly made me forget about the flagships

Before the branding misleads you: no, this isn't a "Plus" size option of the standard Phone 2a. The display size is still 6.7 inches, the battery capacity is still 5,000mAh, and just about every dimension of the two models is identical.

Instead, the Phone 2a Plus, at $399 ($50 more than the 2a), offers better specs in subtle but meaningful areas. "This upgraded variant features a world-exclusive processor, an improved front camera, and a new metallic design. With Phone 3 launching in 2025, Phone 2a Plus is for those who are excited about Phone 2a but are seeking even higher performance," said Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, in a Wednesday press release.

Specifically, the Phone 2a Plus is powered by an "exclusive" MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor, which is quite the mouthful and capable of hitting 3.0 GHz clock speeds. In Layman's terms, expect faster app load times, animations, and general use. Here's the spec rundown.

Display: 6.7 inches, 30-120Hz AMOLED with 1,300 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G

Camera: 50MP (f/1.8) main, 50MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and 50MP (f2.2) front

Battery and charging: 5,000mAh with 50W wired charging

Durability: IP54 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front display

Dimensions: 161.7 x 76.32 x 8.55mm

Also: These transparent earbuds by Nothing made my AirPods look and sound boring

The Phone 2a Plus also gets a new 50MP selfie camera (up from the Phone 2a's 32MP), allowing users to capture 4K video at 30 frames per second. This is major for content creators, vloggers, and folks who just want sharper, more accurate selfies.

The Glyph Interface on the back of the Phone 2a Plus remains the same, as it should. Kerry Wan/ZDNET

The new Metallic Grey and Black finishes for the Phone 2a Plus are quite different, too. Previous Nothing phones have had matte/satin-finished components tucked beneath the back cover shell, but the new model features shimmery, aluminum-like coils that establish a presence. ZDNET's Jason Hiner says the aesthetics remind him of gaming phones, and I agree. If you're down for flashy, you won't mind the new design at all.

Also: The best cheap phones in 2024: Expert tested and reviewed

Lastly, there's one software tidbit that's oddly satisfying on the Phone 2a Plus: the AI-powered News Reporter widget. Voiced by Nothing's CFO Tim Holbrow, the widget aggregates daily news based on selected topics (including sports, entertainment, science, and business) and plays a summarized audio track. You can play up to eight one-minute stories per day, and there's no signing up required.

The new News Reporter widget on the top right of the home screen. Kerry Wan/ZDNET

Clearly, Pei and Co. see high demand in the mid-range market, and I don't blame them for riding the wave while it's there. I've been testing the Phone 2a Plus for about three days -- enough time to get a sense and feel of its purpose but not for a full review -- and it's an impressive handset, even when stacked beside the $1,900 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and $999 Motorola Razr+ that are also in my pockets.

The Phone 2a Plus will be available to U.S. customers in only one variant (Grey with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage) for $399 through Nothing's U.S. Beta Program, with availability beginning on August 7. While it's unfortunate that users won't be able to purchase the handset directly from retailers (not for now, at least), if the Phone 2a Plus is anywhere near as good as promised, don't be surprised to find it on ZDNET's recommended buying lists real soon.