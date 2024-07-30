One of the best college laptops I've tested is not a MacBook or Lenovo ThinkPad (and it's $200 off)

Cesar Cadenas/ZDNET

ZDNET's key takeaways

Dell's Inspiron 14 Plus 7441



It offers an absurdly long-lasting battery and solid performance in a lightweight form factor.



Some users might not be impressed with its limited array of ports.



I'm jealous of today's college students. They have access to fantastic laptops that I would've killed for back when I was in school. Among this new generation of computers, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7441 stands out as one of the best lightweight devices for the college student.

Also: One of the best tablets for work travel I've tested is not made by Lenovo or Apple

The reason why I recommend this model to students specifically is because it runs on Qualcomm's ARM-based Snapdragon X chipset. The recently-released hardware is impressive: I had over 50 tabs open across multiple Chrome windows with videos playing and there wasn't a single drop in performance; not even when I concurrently ran the laptop's generative AI features.

However, as good as the Snapdragon X may be, not every app can actually run on ARM-based hardware yet. For example, Cinebench, an industry-standard benchmarking app that tests laptop performance, didn't work during my time with the laptop. Microsoft has done its due diligence ensuring that most apps function on Qualcomm's chip, but many apps are still a work in progress.

View at Dell

Alongside performance, the Inspiron 14 Plus 7441 left me pretty impressed. There's nothing earth-shattering here, but the device has many of the hallmark features I enjoy in a laptop, resulting in an overall pleasant user experience. Frequent readers will know I love a good keyboard, and that's exactly what this laptop delivers. Each of the chiclet-shaped keys is made out of a soft, rubber-like material that offers a gentle yet responsive typing experience.

The laptop's speakers sit on either side of the keyboard. Kudos to Dell for placing the audio system on top instead of on the bottom of the laptop. I cannot begin to describe how much I dislike it when manufacturers opt for downward facing speakers. Besides the good placement, the drivers output a wonderful amount of detail. Their performance is made even better thanks to the punchy bass coming from the subwoofer.

Its chassis is made primarily of aluminum, giving the Inspiron 14 Plus a nice sturdiness, while the edges on the bottom half are rounded for extra comfort. Also, I don't know what anti-fingerprint manufacturing technique Dell used for this device, but they need to keep using it. I don't think I've seen a laptop actively repel fingerprints quite like the Inspiron 14 Plus: not a single smudge is left behind after running a finger over the wrist rest.

Above the keyboard is the gorgeous 14-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) display. What impressed me about the screen is the anti-glare coating. Again, I don't know what Dell is using, but it needs to become more common as it does exceptionally well at mitigating glare. Rest assured that screen clarity is possible on this device, even during bright days. When indoors, I noticed the coating also enhances the display's output, making colors look quite vibrant.

Cesar Cadenas/ZDNET

Of course, I can't forget the ridiculously long battery life. Dell claims their laptop can last up to 21 hours. After performing our usual tests, I clocked the Inspiron 14 Plus' battery running over 14 hours on a single charge. Not quite Dell's purported run time, although it is still impressive. It outlasts just about every single Intel-based laptop that I've ever used so far.

Also: One of the longest-lasting OLED laptop I've tested is not from Samsung or Asus

The only real issues I had with Dell's laptop were the limited array of ports (there are five in total: 2 USB-C inputs, one headphone jack, an SD card slot, and a USB-A port) and the heating vents at the bottom blasting hot air towards my legs. As disappointing as this was, I'm not entirely surprised. You have to expect some concessions for a laptop this lightweight (3.17 pounds).

Lastly, I am not a fan of how much bloatware is on the Inspiron 14 Plus. My review unit came with a 512GB SSD. However, all of the extra apps took up almost 70GB, leaving way less available to me.

ZDNET's buying advice

If you can get past the limited storage space and ports, I recommend the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7441 for anyone looking for a laptop that can last for hours on end with a solid suite of hardware. It can even outperform your average M1 MacBook Air.

Regular prices for the laptop running on the Snapdragon X Plus chip start at $1,099, but right now Dell is offering $200 off for a starting price of $899. This puts the Inspiron 14 Plus at one of the most inexpensive laptops with a new Snapdragon processor. If you want extra power, a 1TB SSD, and the upgraded Snapdragon X Elite processor, prices start at $1,199.