One of the best e-readers I've tested is an Android phone dupe that's full of wonder

The Onyx Boox Palma

It runs on a stripped-down version of Android 11, allowing users to download any app or game from the Google Play Store.



Lack of cellular connectivity and water and dust resistance are notable drawbacks but ones most people can shoulder.

When I first discovered the Onyx Boox Palma, I was equal parts puzzled and fascinated. Sure, Kindles, Nooks, and other devices replacing books were taking off, but did anyone really need one that's sized and shaped like a phone?

Had the Boox Palma not been able to download just about any app on the Play Store -- thanks to it being a part of a growing breed of Android-powered e-readers -- I probably wouldn't have bit. But after using it over the past year, especially during long work trips and the weekly commute, I'm so glad I did.

To be clear, the Boox Palma runs on an outdated, stripped-down version of Android 11, and I don't expect the maker to upgrade to the less outdated Android 12 anytime soon. I'm sort of okay with that, as the device doesn't need the fanciest animations, camera features, and theming capabilities to serve its purpose.

The two main benefits of running Android on such a device are access to the Play Store, meaning you can download more than one e-reader app (as well as TikTok, Instagram, Disney+, etc., if you're feeling unhinged), and deep customization. Those are two aspects you simply won't find on a mainstream e-reader like a Kindle or Kobo, and they really spoil you.

The Onyx Boox Palma (left) next to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (right). Kerry Wan/ZDNET

The app flexibility means you can access your primary (and every) collection of e-books and audiobooks from various brand stores, and the built-in web browser lets you consume content beyond that. I've been using the native PushRead app to save a list of web articles for offline reading. At this point, I've gotten into the routine of picking out 10 to 15 stories every Sunday and reading them throughout the week.

As far as customizability goes, whether you're an Android or iOS user, most of the settings, interactions, and gestures should be very familiar. For example, you can choose between navigation buttons or swipe gestures, adjust the backlighting, color temperature, volume, and more from the Quick Settings panel by swiping down from the upper right corner, and even turn on a "floating ball" for shortcuts at a tap.

With time, you'll discover more elaborate settings like the ability to turn on paginated scroll (which makes text animations less jarring on a low frame-rate display) and page-turning via volume buttons (great for one-handed use). This combo of settings alone makes the Boox Palma one of the most comfortable and burdenless e-readers I've tested.

The Boox Palma has a 16MP rear camera that's best used for scanning documents for PDF conversions. Kerry Wan/ZDNET

The big selling point of the Boox Palma is its pocketable figure, with a 6.13-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display that's manageable with one hand. The micro-etched display gives the monochrome visuals depth and decent contrast, though I wish it had a higher refresh rate to fully take advantage of the non-e-reader apps on the Play Store. This is just me nitpicking, of course, and to an extent, the hardware limitation has prevented me from doom-scrolling TikTok or catching up on YouTube videos.

There are some other neat quirks to the Boox Palma design, such as the textured plastic backing that feels (and looks) cheap but gives the handset grip and the mappable side button that'll make iPhone 15 Pro users wonder whether the Action Button truly was innovative. Since the Boox Palma can double as an MP3 player, I would've loved to have seen a 3.5mm headphone jack on this thing.

All that's to say, the Onyx Boox Palma is a very niche device that, for the right customer, will bring plenty of satisfaction. I didn't think I'd ever fall into the rabbit hole that is pocket-sized e-readers running on Android, but here I am, months later, ready to pack the Boox Palma for whenever my next trip comes along.

The E Ink display means I can consume all the articles and e-books I usually read on my phone without worrying about eye strain, and the lighter approach to Android strikes a balance of app availability, user customization, and battery life that lasts me well into the second week with moderate use.