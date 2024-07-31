One of the best e-readers I've tested is not a ReMarkable or a Kindle

Prakhar Khanna/ZDNET

The Onyx Boox Page

It runs on a simplified version of Android 11, so you can download any app you want, including Kindle, TikTok, Google Docs, and more.

Don't expect the tablet to receive the latest Android updates.

In recent years, I have used and reviewed various E Ink products, including Kindle e-readers and the ReMarkable 2. While they are very different, they share one common limitation: restricted functionality. I enjoy reading a variety of formats, not just ebooks, but also blogs and online articles.

I like my Kindle for its simplicity, but that's also its Achilles heel. Likewise, the ReMarkable 2 is primarily a note-taking device and doesn't accomplish much else. Neither of them has the capability to run apps like a smartphone. That's where the Onyx Boox Page comes in.

I've mainly enjoyed using the Boox Page because it runs Android. It's a simplified version of the OS but expands the capabilities of an e-reader in just the right amount. For instance, when I'm reading a book or blog and an idea comes to mind, I can add a note to Google Keep or Docs on the tablet and research it later on my phone or laptop.

I understand that the Kindle and ReMarkable 2 are meant for a distraction-free reading and note-taking experience, but being able to run Android apps on my reading tablet improves my productivity. If you don't need all the extra apps and features, consider them free bonuses.

Running on Android also means that, theoretically, you can use Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and more on the Boox Page, but as David Pierce of The Verge mentioned in his Boox Palma story, there's just the right amount of friction. I ran YouTube when I reviewed the Boox Tab Ultra C last year, and the app experience was terrible; E Ink displays just don't refresh fast enough for videos. As a result, I don't end up doom-scrolling on Instagram Reels or YouTube Shorts, nor do I find myself reading hot takes on X.

I have Kindle, Flipboard, and Chrome installed on my Boox Page. The first two are meant for reading books and online stories, while Chrome lets me browse the internet for research and ideation. I consider this the perfect amount of expanded capabilities.

The Boox Page comes with a flip case, which offers good protection, but the magnets are on the stronger side, so they take a confident tug to flip the cover back over the display.

The user interface is unsurprisingly full of customizations. You can adjust the functionality of the two side buttons on the right bezel, including page-turning via the volume controls, swipe gestures, display settings, refresh modes, and more. The ease of doing so means I adjusted the refresh rate per app, and I'm not complaining.

Swiping down from the top right opens the control panel, where you can toggle Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more, like on your Android phone or tablet.

Swipe down for the control center

The Boox Page also has the brand's Library and Store apps, filled with free books to download. Unlike on the Kindle, you can download other ebook stores and sideload ebooks or audiobooks by connecting the device to a computer. Moreover, you can listen to audiobooks by pairing Bluetooth headphones with the tablet.

The seven-inch E Ink display features an anti-glare layer on the top, which makes it a joy to read. Plus, the form factor allows you to rotate the tablet to see websites with wider margins better. It's a sharp-looking screen, and I like it. Unfortunately, there's no way to automatically adjust the light temperature depending on your environment, a feature available on devices like the Kindle Oasis.

The Boox Page is rated to last up to six weeks if you read one hour every day. Based on my testing, the tablet lasts about two weeks per charge, including running the Kindle and Chrome apps. The base storage is 32GB, and I've filled almost 20GB in my four-month usage. Fortunately, if you run out of storage, you can always expand it with the microSD card slot.

The Onyx Boox Page expands the capabilities of traditional e-readers by just the right amount, so it fits my workflow without causing any distractions. At $220, it's an easy recommendation, with a lightweight and slim form factor that's portable and long-lasting enough to be my travel companion.

While the Boox Page is still on Android 11, the e-reader has also received several smaller updates since it was first released, with the latest patch adding an AI assistant (because, why not?), powered by ChatGPT. It would have been cooler had Onyx embedded AI a little more creatively, such as generating character voices in fictional audiobooks, but for now, the chatbot is there if you ever need it.