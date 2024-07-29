One of the most reliable power banks I've tested is not made by Anker or Baseus

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

As a mobile accessories reviewer, I'm always on the lookout for bigger, better, and more powerful power banks. One company that stands out in this space is Ugreen.

Of all the accessories I've tested from the brand, most, if not all, of them have surpassed my expectations. They're often made with high-quality materials, are durable when tested, and offer accurate levels of battery capacity and power output. One such piece of kit is the latest Nexode 20,000mAh 130W power bank -- a premium power bank that packs a punch.

Ugreen Nexode Power Bank 20,000mAh 130W tech specs

130W total, with 100W for laptops and 30W for phones

Charge a MacBook Pro 16-inch to 43% and an iPhone 15 to 60% in 30 mins simultaneously



20,000mAh for multiple full charges of devices: iPhone 15 four times, iPad Pro 11-inch two times, MacBook Air 13-inch one time

TFT screen shows battery, voltage, current, and port power

Dimensions: 131 x 54 x 51mm



Weighs 480g

This power bank is what I'd consider as chunky. It's a fair-sized brick weighing in at a pound. Inside are batteries that hold 20,000mAh (72Wh) of power, enough for a few charges of a modern smartphone and more than one charge of a laptop -- while still being within the limit for airline travel.

The batteries are rated for 1,000 recharge cycles, and the unit can hold its power for up to 200 days, which is relatively long.

Safety is a top priority with this power bank, as it features 13 separate protection mechanisms. These include high- and low-temperature protection, input and output overcurrent protection, overcharge and over-discharge protection, undervoltage protection, and short-circuit protection.

Single button on the power bank keeps things simple! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

At the end of the power bank, there are three ports with a combined output of 130W. Two USB-C ports, one of which can charge the unit in as little as two hours, and a USB-A port for legacy devices. It also supports trickle charging for small devices such as earbuds. You never want to overcharge them, so this is a neat feature to have.

There's a single button for turning the power bank on and switching it into trickle charge mode with a triple-press.

But the real trick up the sleeve of this power bank is the TFT display. This shows a multitude of information (pictured above), including battery capacity, inputs and outputs, whether trickle charge is enabled, and real-time voltage, current, and power curve.

I find that these types of power banks are ideal for keeping in a laptop bag because they're a bit on the bulky side to put into a pocket. This Ugreen Nexode Power Bank 20,000mAh can easily charge all your devices -- from a MacBook Pro to the tiniest earbuds. And the built-in display is a useful bonus.