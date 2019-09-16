OnePlus will announce the OnePlus 7T on Sept. 26

Image: OnePlus

OnePlus will announce its next smartphone, the OnePlus 7T, on Sept. 26 via an online event. The company will livestream the event on OnePlus.com, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube starting at 7:30 am PT/10:30 am ET. There will be a live event hosted in India on the same day, and another in London on Oct. 10. It's likely the OnePlus 7T won't go on sale until the Oct. 10 event, but we'll have to wait and see.

Not much is known about the OnePlus 7T, outside of OnePlus acknowledging that the new phone will have the same 90Hz AMOLED display as the OnePlus 7 Pro. There's also this teaser video posted on Twitter by the OnePlus USA account:

The launch of the OnePlus 7T comes just four months after the company launched the OnePlus 7 Pro. The company has traditionally released two phones a year, with a "T" model usually released in October that improves upon the same design that was released in May.