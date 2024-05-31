OpenAI's new ChatGPT Edu is for universities. Here's how teachers and students can benefit

Getty Images/Andriy Onufriyenko

Broadly speaking, higher education institutions are no longer rejecting Generative AI tools such as ChatGPT. They are instead increasingly implementing AI chatbots and other tools to enhance the teaching and learning experience.

To take advantage, OpenAI on Thursday unveiled ChatGPT Edu, which, as the name implies, is a version of ChatGPT built specifically for universities to deploy within their institutions so that students, educators, and researchers can enjoy the technology with enterprise-level security, controls, and other perks.

ChatGPT Edu offers access to GPT-4o, OpenAI's most advanced flagship model unveiled earlier this month. GPT-4o excels in text interpretation, coding, and mathematics, plus offers users other advanced capabilities such as data analytics, web browsing, document summarization, vision, and the ability to build and share GPTs within organizations.

The educational version of the chatbot also includes perks not available in the free version of ChatGPT, such as a significantly higher message limits and robust security, data privacy, and administrative controls, which would be especially needed in a university for settings like group permissions. The biggest selling point, however, is that it is more affordable than ChatGPT Enterprise.

OpenAI shares that the impetus for developing this feature was seeing the success universities worldwide, such as the University of Oxford, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and Arizona State University, had when using ChatGPT Enterprise.

Universities implemented ChatGPT to optimize their workflows in various ways, including using the chatbot to assist with tutoring students, writing grant applications, grading assignments, analyzing large datasets, and more, according to the blog post.

Like with ChatGPT Enterprise, OpenAI does not publicly share the price of ChatGPT Edu, likely because it isn't a one-size-fits-all offering. The company is inviting universities to contact its sales team to learn more and get started.